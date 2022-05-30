Five north-east care homes to get energy-efficient refurbishments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five north-east care homes to get energy-efficient refurbishments

By Chris Cromar
May 30, 2022, 12:58 pm Updated: May 30, 2022, 3:57 pm
Renaissance's Jesmond Care Home in Aberdeen will benefit from the funding.
Renaissance Care, which runs five residential homes in the north-east, has announced plans to spend around £14 million on energy efficiency focused refurbishments.

As well as this, additional beds will be provided across its existing care home portfolio as part of a post-pandemic investment drive over the next three years.

Four of its 16 homes across Scotland are located in Aberdeen with Cowdray Club, Jesmond, Persley Castle and Torry with Wyndwell in Peterhead.

The refurbishments will include the firm kitting out its existing care homes with new windows, full LED lighting, improved insulation, new boilers and better heating controls.

Subject to gaining planning permission, the group also revealed plans to add a further 56 new bedrooms, as well as other related improvements, at six of its existing care homes across the country.

Planning to double firm’s size

Renaissance Care also plans to double the firm’s size, as it looks to run 30 homes across Scotland after securing new multi-million-pound bank facilities and also gaining access to an initial £30m of additional acquisition funding.

As it looks to further growth, the operator is also developing its people strategy to ensure a good pipeline of staff across its homes, while retaining the best talent across the sector.

As part of the plans, the group recently announced a full cultural review across its homes in response to exhaustion across the care sector following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff across the homes will now be offered a range of new benefits including flexible working, a pay review across all roles and a health and wellbeing package.

Executive chairman of Renaissance Care, Robert Kilgour said: “This new investment is substantial but, in our view, vital in maintaining and improving the high standards at our homes.

“The last two years have been an incredibly tough time for residents, families and hard-working team members in care homes across the country and it is important to us that we provide the best possible care and facilities for our people.

“Despite all that we have been through since the start of the pandemic, we remain very positive about the direction of the business and our future plans.”

[[title]]