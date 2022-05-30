180 Orkney youngsters greet Jubilee cruise liner in Kirkwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

180 Orkney youngsters greet Jubilee cruise liner in Kirkwall

By Cameron Roy
May 30, 2022, 5:47 pm Updated: May 30, 2022, 6:33 pm
Children on parade in Orkney as Jubilee celebrations begin. Photo by Ken Amer.
More than 180 Kirkwall children took part in a special event to welcome a cruise ship into Orkney for the Jubilee celebrations.

The parade involved the children marching down Kirkwall Pier to await the arrival of the ship.

Children from Glaitness School were kitted out in Union Jack bowler hats and noisy tooters to welcome passengers from the cruise ship, as they come ashore for a day trip to Orkney.

Lord Lieutenant Elaine Grieve, the Queen’s representative on Orkney, also attended the event.

Children parade in Orkney for Jubilee celebrations. Photo by Ken Amer

The Ambassador Cruise liner, Ambience, can hold 1,400 passengers.

‘I hope the children will remember it for a long time’

Head teacher Ingrid Rendall said: “It was the first time we have been out as a whole school for over two years so was extra special from that perspective, especially following the two pipers.

“We were all delighted to see so many folks lining the main street and down at the harbour.

“It was great to see all the community members who were involved in handing Union Jacks on as we passed by the local businesses.

Children marched down to Kirkwall pier with handmade crowns on to kick off the Jubilee celebrations. Photo by Ken Amer

“Lots of smiling, waving, and cheering was appreciated, especially given the noise of the tooters.

“I feel honoured that we were part of this important event to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and hope many people, especially the children will remember it for a long time ahead.”

The event was organised by Ship2Shore, which provides a meet and greet service for cruise liners visiting Orkney.

The Cruise Capital of the UK

Cruise liners play an important role in the island’s economy. According to Orkney council, the island is the most popular destination in the UK for cruises to visit.

Ship2Shore along with 180 Orkney schoolchildren will welcome the Ambience at the end of the month.
The Ambience can take 1,400 passengers. Picture supplied by Orkney Council on May 13.

Susanne Carter, 59, the cruise co-ordinator of Orkney Ship2Shore said: “A lot of the passengers from the ship came down into town before getting back on the ship.

“There were some tourists from Norway here too who were pretty excited about the event.

“We will have about 186 cruise ships this year, so obviously that brings in a lot of money to the economy.

“We really suffered when we had Covid, we only had 1 ship in the first year and 35 in the second.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

