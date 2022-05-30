Woman taken to hospital following South Deeside Road crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 67-year-old woman has been taken to hospital following a one-car crash on South Deeside Road.

Police received reports of the one-car crash on the B9077 Aberdeen to Banchory road, near Ardoe House, at around 3pm.

Emergency services were at the scene and reports suggest the car was on its roof.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services are in attendance following a one-vehicle crash on the B9077 near Ardoe which was reported around 3pm on Monday May 30.

“The 67-year-old female driver of the vehicle is being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance as a precaution.”

Meanwhile, police were called to another one-vehicle crash on the B999 Aberdeen to Tarves road, near Potterton.

The alarm was raised after a car was spotted on its roof in a field at about 4pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers assisted with traffic management.”

