Woman taken to hospital following South Deeside Road crash By Lauren Taylor May 30, 2022, 4:45 pm Updated: May 30, 2022, 8:55 pm The car has now been recovered. Picture by Paul Glendell. A 67-year-old woman has been taken to hospital following a one-car crash on South Deeside Road. Police received reports of the one-car crash on the B9077 Aberdeen to Banchory road, near Ardoe House, at around 3pm. Emergency services were at the scene and reports suggest the car was on its roof. A police spokesman said: "Emergency services are in attendance following a one-vehicle crash on the B9077 near Ardoe which was reported around 3pm on Monday May 30. "The 67-year-old female driver of the vehicle is being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance as a precaution." The road was blocked while the vehicle was recovered and paramedics treated the woman. Picture by Paul Glendell. Meanwhile, police were called to another one-vehicle crash on the B999 Aberdeen to Tarves road, near Potterton. The alarm was raised after a car was spotted on its roof in a field at about 4pm. A police spokeswoman said: "Officers assisted with traffic management."