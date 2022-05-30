Two taken to hospital following crash on Back Hilton Road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash on a busy Aberdeen road.

Police received reports of the crash on Back Hilton Road around 6.30pm.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the incident and two people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Two fire appliances from North Anderson Drive were also sent to help. Crews used a hose reel jet, a hearth kit, and a trauma bag.

Crews left the scene shortly before 7pm while police remaining on the scene until the road was reopened around 8.20pm.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on Back Hilton Road in Aberdeen around 6.30pm on Monday, 30 May.

“Two people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the road reopened around 8.20pm.”

For all the latest news on delays on the roads and trainlines around Aberdeen, join our new Facebook group HERE