Crews tackle fire at pharmacy in Peterhead By Lauren Taylor May 30, 2022, 10:52 pm Crews were sent to tackle a fire at a local chemist in Peterhead. Firefighters were sent to tackle a fire at Clerkhill Pharmacy. The alarm was raised shortly after 9pm and crews were dispatched to the local chemist on Clerkhill Road. Three pumps attended and firefighters extinguished the blaze just before 10pm. It is believed to have been a small electrical fire. Police officers were also sent to Clerkill Pharmacy to assist with traffic management. Although the fire has been extinguished crews remain on the scene to make sure the building is safe.