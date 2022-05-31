New ‘farm park’ near Balmoral Castle to secure family’s future on the land – and boost Deeside visitor economy By Ben Hendry May 31, 2022, 5:07 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 5:47 pm 1 Two-year-old Nancy already enjoys meeting the animals at the farm. Picture supplied by Balnault Farm. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Religious group’s £300,000 revamp of old Middlefield Parish Church, Balmoral security strengthened to protect Queen and Mounthooly pub to become take-away Why does Balmoral matter so much to the royal family? Everything you need to know about the Deeside castle fit for a Queen Outdoor seating plans for Westhill bistro, new Union Street flats, Holburn Street salon to become ice cream shop and revamp for historic Collieston church manse Stunning Fyvie steading conversion, Ellon solar farm scheme, row over No 10 marquee on Queen’s Terrace Gardens and new Aberdeen kickboxing gym