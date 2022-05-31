Look out the summer clothes! What will the weather be in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands for Platinum Jubilee weekend?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you holding your breath for beautiful weather in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands for the Platinum Jubilee?

Brace yourself, because you might just get what you wished for!

With the Met Office predicting temperatures that look as though they might just be in the mid teens, by Saturday you may be basking-in-the sunshine you were hoping for.

But no doubt, if that all changes, we will all bring out the stiff upper lip and get on with it.

What speaks of a Scottish summer more, than soggy sandwiches on the beach front in full wet weather gear?

The Met Office says wet weather on Thursday and into Friday will turn to fine weather for Scotland – and the further north the better.

But, before you bring the barbecue out for the season – rain is still possible. But higher June temperatures are beginning to break through.

The Press and Journal has produced an interactive map of events across the north and north-east.

What is the Met Office forecasting?

A look ahead to Jubilee weekend

The Met Office has said that temperatures for the time of year until now, are below average.

From Thursday, things look likely to settle down for most with good periods of dry and fine weather.

A low-pressure system will introduce some showers to northwestern areas for a time on Thursday, most likely affecting western Scotland.

From late on Friday there is still a good deal of uncertainty, with settled weather on the cards for most with patchy cloud and sunny spells, especially in the north.

However, a plume of warm air from the continent could influence the weather in southern areas from Friday night, bringing overnight showers here that could linger for a time early on Saturday.

What will the temperature be where you are?

Temperatures in Aberdeen will sit at about 12C-15C over the bank platinum jubilee weekend, but could feel cooler due to the wind.

In Stornoway, temperatures will see highs of 17C on Saturday, with a lows of 10C. Due to a easterly wind, it is likely to feel cooler. But expect sunshine on Friday and Sunday.

It will be sunshine and clouds in Braemar, although overnight on Friday into Saturday, the mercury is expected to dip to 3C.

Elgin in Moray will see the best of the weather with temperatures of 18C expected on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with sunshine on Thursday to Sunday.

Inverness temperatures will sit a little lower, between 15C-16C, with sunshine forecast for lunchtime on Monday.

Oban and Tiree is set for a weekend bathed in sunlight, with top temperatures of 17C from Friday through to Monday.

Lerwick and Kirkwall will sit around 14C to 15C for much of the weekend, with a mixed picture of clouds and some sunshine.

Unsettled start

Helen Caughey, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Temperatures will be widely into the low 20s, feeling warmer in the sunshine, although temperatures will drop off quickly into the evenings.

“The main source of uncertainty for the weekend itself is to do with how far a plume of warm air, currently across the continent, encroaches over southern areas of the UK from late on Friday.

“The latest outlook suggests that this plume of warm air could bring a spell of showers to southern areas overnight on Friday and into early Saturday, with some showers hanging around for a time on Saturday.

“Further showers are likely for southern areas on Sunday, perhaps the odd heavy one, most likely at this stage for the far southeast.

“Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England look like they’ll see the driest conditions from Friday onwards most likely enjoying some prolonged periods of sunshine.”