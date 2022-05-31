Look out the summer clothes! What will the weather be in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands for Platinum Jubilee weekend?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Look out the summer clothes! What will the weather be in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands for Platinum Jubilee weekend?

By Louise Glen
May 31, 2022, 3:42 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 4:21 pm
Collage of Queen and Aberdeen beach.
The signs look good for warm weather for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend. Photo: DCT Media/PA

Are you holding your breath for beautiful weather in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands for the Platinum Jubilee?

Brace yourself, because you might just get what you wished for!

With the Met Office predicting temperatures that look as though they might just be in the mid teens, by Saturday you may be basking-in-the sunshine you were hoping for.

But no doubt, if that all changes, we will all bring out the stiff upper lip and get on with it.

What speaks of a Scottish summer more, than soggy sandwiches on the beach front in full wet weather gear?

The nation are coming together to celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture by Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Met Office says wet weather on Thursday and into Friday will turn to fine weather for Scotland – and the further north the better.

But, before you bring the barbecue out for the season – rain is still possible. But higher June temperatures are beginning to break through.

The Press and Journal has produced an interactive map of events across the north and north-east.

What is the Met Office forecasting?

A look ahead to Jubilee weekend

The Met Office has said that temperatures for the time of year until now, are below average.

From Thursday, things look likely to settle down for most with good periods of dry and fine weather.

A low-pressure system will introduce some showers to northwestern areas for a time on Thursday, most likely affecting western Scotland.

From late on Friday there is still a good deal of uncertainty, with settled weather on the cards for most with patchy cloud and sunny spells, especially in the north.

However, a plume of warm air from the continent could influence the weather in southern areas from Friday night, bringing overnight showers here that could linger for a time early on Saturday.

What will the temperature be where you are?

Temperatures in Aberdeen will sit at about 12C-15C over the bank platinum jubilee weekend, but could feel cooler due to the wind.

In Stornoway, temperatures will see highs of 17C on Saturday, with a lows of 10C. Due to a easterly wind, it is likely to feel cooler. But expect sunshine on Friday and Sunday.

It will be sunshine and clouds in Braemar, although overnight on Friday into Saturday, the mercury is expected to dip to 3C.

Moray is due to enjoy the best of the weather. Pictured: Hopeman Beach. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Elgin in Moray will see the best of the weather with temperatures of 18C expected on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with sunshine on Thursday to Sunday.

Inverness temperatures will sit a little lower, between 15C-16C, with sunshine forecast for lunchtime on Monday.

Oban and Tiree is set for a weekend bathed in sunlight, with top temperatures of 17C from Friday through to Monday.

Lerwick and Kirkwall will sit around 14C to 15C for much of the weekend, with a mixed picture of clouds and some sunshine.

Unsettled start

Helen Caughey, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Temperatures will be widely into the low 20s, feeling warmer in the sunshine, although temperatures will drop off quickly into the evenings.

“The main source of uncertainty for the weekend itself is to do with how far a plume of warm air, currently across the continent, encroaches over southern areas of the UK from late on Friday.

“The latest outlook suggests that this plume of warm air could bring a spell of showers to southern areas overnight on Friday and into early Saturday, with some showers hanging around for a time on Saturday.

“Further showers are likely for southern areas on Sunday, perhaps the odd heavy one, most likely at this stage for the far southeast.

“Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England look like they’ll see the driest conditions from Friday onwards most likely enjoying some prolonged periods of sunshine.”

