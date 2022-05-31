Mobile speed camera setup at Methlick after residents raise concerns over speeding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mobile speed camera setup at Methlick after residents raise concerns over speeding

By Ross Hempseed
May 31, 2022, 2:48 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 4:00 pm
mobile speed camera
A mobile speed camera will be in force on the B9005 at Methlick. Picture by Kami Thomson

A mobile speed camera has been installed near an Aberdeenshire village following concerns from locals.

The van will be present on the B9005 Fyvie to Ellon road, where it cuts through Methlick, for the next three months.

This is at the request of Aberdeenshire Council following concerns raised by residents over speeding vehicles.

The most recent speed survey showed that 340 vehicles a week were travelling at least 10mph over the 30mph speed limit with a high speed of 56mph.

Operations are Police Scotland’s North Safety Camera Unit will begin tomorrow and will remain in place for three months.

Evidence of motorists ignoring speed limit

While speeding is an issue, the area does not meet the standards for a permanent speed camera.

Therefore the deployment of the mobile camera unit was the best option for local road police.

Eric Dunion, Manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, said: “The flexible deployment scheme provides us with the opportunity to enforce at locations where concerns have been raised and evidenced with speed survey data but would not meet normal deployment criteria.

“The result of the speed survey at Methlick has provided the evidence that motorists are ignoring the speed limits, which are in place for the safety of all road users.

“We will be enforcing during the next 12 weeks providing a visible deterrent to modify driver behaviour and targeting vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit.”

