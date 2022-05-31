Mobile speed camera setup at Methlick after residents raise concerns over speeding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mobile speed camera has been installed near an Aberdeenshire village following concerns from locals.

The van will be present on the B9005 Fyvie to Ellon road, where it cuts through Methlick, for the next three months.

This is at the request of Aberdeenshire Council following concerns raised by residents over speeding vehicles.

The most recent speed survey showed that 340 vehicles a week were travelling at least 10mph over the 30mph speed limit with a high speed of 56mph.

Operations are Police Scotland’s North Safety Camera Unit will begin tomorrow and will remain in place for three months.

Evidence of motorists ignoring speed limit

While speeding is an issue, the area does not meet the standards for a permanent speed camera.

Therefore the deployment of the mobile camera unit was the best option for local road police.

Eric Dunion, Manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, said: “The flexible deployment scheme provides us with the opportunity to enforce at locations where concerns have been raised and evidenced with speed survey data but would not meet normal deployment criteria.

“The result of the speed survey at Methlick has provided the evidence that motorists are ignoring the speed limits, which are in place for the safety of all road users.

“We will be enforcing during the next 12 weeks providing a visible deterrent to modify driver behaviour and targeting vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit.”