Gourdon beach fly-tipping ‘disappoints’ local councillor

An Aberdeenshire councillor says that he is “disappointed” about fly-tipping beside Gourdon beach near Inverbervie.

Parts of a roof, wood, a sofa, a paint can, nails and metal were left on the coastal path that connects the village to St Cyrus.

Mearns councillor George Carr said the route is well used by workers and that it is “disappointing” that fly-tipping has taken place, calling it a “beautiful part of the coastline”.

Fly-tipping ‘doesn’t give a very good example’

He added: “We’re suppose to be a society that cares about the environment, we’re supposed to be leading by example.

“For youngsters coming up and seeing that sort of thing, it doesn’t give a very good example of their elders and betters behaving like that, because first and foremost if we can’t look after the environment for ourselves, we can’t be asking others to do so.”

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said they were not formally notified of the incident, but encouraged people who witness fly-tipping to look at the information on their website.