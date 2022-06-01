Queen’s Birthday Honours: Huntly ski coach receives BEM for inspiring and coaching many to take part in outdoor sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s Birthday Honours: Huntly ski coach receives BEM for inspiring and coaching many to take part in outdoor sport

By Lauren Taylor
June 1, 2022, 10:30 pm
Roy Young is receiving a BEM for services to Nordic Skiing and to the community. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Roy Young is receiving a BEM for services to Nordic Skiing and to the community. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

An Aberdeenshire skiing coach who has taken the local team across the world for the Winter Olympics has been recognised by the Queen for his services.

Roy Young is being given a BEM for his services to Nordic Skiing and the community in Huntly.

The 63-year-old originally thought the envelope was for jury duty until he turned it over and saw it was from the Cabinet Office.

He explained he was “quite shocked and very surprised” when he realised he was receiving the accolade – the same one his father was awarded in 1941 for his military service.

Mr Young has been involved in the Huntly Nordic and Outdoor Centre ever since it opened.

He helped set up a social club and gave people in the area the chance to get involved in skiing and enjoy the sport. With a background in coaching rugby, Mr Young took on coaching at the club.

In 2007 the club had some youngsters competing in the European Youth Olympics.

By 2009 he got a leave of absence to take the team to the Vancouver Olympics and travelled with the team to other games until 2019.

‘I enjoy giving people the opportunity’

According to Mr Young, seeing kids from Huntly in the Olympics is something he looks back on fondly.

Huntly came seventh place in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018 and he believes if it wasn’t for the Nordic Ski Centre in Aberdeenshire this wouldn’t have been possible.

“I’ve gone to a lot of nice places and stood around in freezing landscapes,” he laughed.

Mr Young is still coaching at the centre, which has over 120 members, and also coaches tutors for Scotland.

He was appointed the national head coach and also became board director at the national governing body British Ski and Snowsport.

The centre works closely with schools, and the coach explained last year was one of their busiest after the Scottish Government gave money to Aberdeenshire Council to give children access to activities over the summer.

He said: “At one time I was a teacher and the reason that took me into teaching is what keeps me coaching.

“I enjoy working with people and trying to give people the opportunity to enjoy summer on roller skis and winter in forests around here.

“It’s been entertaining and it still is. It’s lovely to work with people who are keen to learn things and help people go and do something different.”

