Queen’s Birthday Honours: Inverurie swimming star Hannah Miley ‘stunned’ with MBE

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hannah Miley was “stunned” to learn she has been made an MBE for her services to swimming and women in sport.

With a career spanning over 17 years, Miss Miley has travelled the world representing Scotland.

The 32-year-old from Inverurie retired from competitive swimming last year and has now turned her attention to women’s health.

She opened her letter in front of her mum and said sharing the moment was “really special”.

“To be able to travel the world and represent my country in multiple championships and come away with medals has been a huge honour,” she said.

“I never did it for the accolades, I did it because I just loved sport and I love being in the pool, it’s the one time I felt like I belonged somewhere and it gave me that identity.”

She described her career as an “amazing journey” and hopes she has inspired young people to get involved in swimming.

The three-time Olympian has now turned her passion to getting more women involved in sport and keeping young girls involved.

Breaking down barriers and creating equality in sport

During lockdown, she created online workshops for athletes to “empower, educate and understand” the menstrual cycle.

The athlete believes there is still bias around female health – she wants to break down the barriers and create more equality across all genders in sport.

She also has workshops for coaches, parents, and guardians to help spread awareness and increase support.

The swimmer also wants to show people that sport can help with mental health as well as physical wellbeing.

“What started off as a passion has now allowed me to work with a number of different sports and I’ve met a number of coaches and individuals.

“I feel very proud of myself for being able to do something like this to hopefully help create an impact – that’s all it is I just want to be able to make a positive impact.”

Miss Miley credited her fiance Euan Duff for helping her forward with the idea and said he continues to support her with her efforts to improve female health in sports.

She also thanked her dad, Patrick Miley, for coaching her throughout her entire career and hopes she’s “done him proud”.

Finally, the athlete thanked her mum, Carmel, for being her “quiet support” and her two brothers for training with her and being “hugely supportive”.