Queen’s Birthday Honours: Inverurie swimming star Hannah Miley ‘stunned’ with MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Queen’s Birthday Honours: Inverurie swimming star Hannah Miley ‘stunned’ with MBE

By Lauren Taylor
June 1, 2022, 10:30 pm
Hannah Miley is being made an MBE. Supplied by Euan Duff.
Hannah Miley is being made an MBE. Supplied by Euan Duff.

Hannah Miley was “stunned” to learn she has been made an MBE for her services to swimming and women in sport.

With a career spanning over 17 years, Miss Miley has travelled the world representing Scotland.

The 32-year-old from Inverurie retired from competitive swimming last year and has now turned her attention to women’s health.

She opened her letter in front of her mum and said sharing the moment was “really special”.

“To be able to travel the world and represent my country in multiple championships and come away with medals has been a huge honour,” she said.

“I never did it for the accolades, I did it because I just loved sport and I love being in the pool, it’s the one time I felt like I belonged somewhere and it gave me that identity.”

Hannah Miley in the Womans 200 Metre Butterfly at the Scottish National Open Championships at Aberdeen Aquatics Centre.

She described her career as an “amazing journey” and hopes she has inspired young people to get involved in swimming.

The three-time Olympian has now turned her passion to getting more women involved in sport and keeping young girls involved.

Breaking down barriers and creating equality in sport

During lockdown, she created online workshops for athletes to “empower, educate and understand” the menstrual cycle.

The athlete believes there is still bias around female health – she wants to break down the barriers and create more equality across all genders in sport.

She also has workshops for coaches, parents, and guardians to help spread awareness and increase support.

The swimmer also wants to show people that sport can help with mental health as well as physical wellbeing.

“What started off as a passion has now allowed me to work with a number of different sports and I’ve met a number of coaches and individuals.

“I feel very proud of myself for being able to do something like this to hopefully help create an impact – that’s all it is I just want to be able to make a positive impact.”

Miss Miley credited her fiance Euan Duff for helping her forward with the idea and said he continues to support her with her efforts to improve female health in sports.

Team Miley. Pictured left to right Hannah, Joey, Carmel, Patrick and Alastair. Supplied by Euan Duff.

She also thanked her dad, Patrick Miley, for coaching her throughout her entire career and hopes she’s “done him proud”.

Finally, the athlete thanked her mum, Carmel, for being her “quiet support” and her two brothers for training with her and being “hugely supportive”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]