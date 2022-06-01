Queen’s Birthday Honours: Vice Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire ‘very surprised’ by MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s Birthday Honours: Vice Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire ‘very surprised’ by MBE

By Ellie Milne
June 1, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 11:12 am
Patricia Seligman while chairman of Friends of Duff House pictured in 2003 with Duff House chamberlain Charles Burnett.
Patricia Seligman while chairman of Friends of Duff House pictured in 2003 with Duff House chamberlain Charles Burnett.

The vice lord lieutenant of Banffshire has been made an MBE for her services to arts and community in the area.

Patricia Seligman, who lives in Aberchirder, said she was “very, very surprised” to find out the news a few weeks ago.

“I’m grateful for all I’ve been allowed to do, and I’m overwhelmed by this, it was so unexpected,” she said.

“When you’ve loved doing everything you’ve done, you don’t expect any reward.”

The 74-year-old was involved with the Friends of Duff House committee from its conception and spent three years as chairwoman, widening the appeal of the property to the public.

Over the years, she was involved in organising a number of concerts and art exhibitions, including an annual Friends exhibition which adopted a different theme each year.

Another highlight in her career was the “unbelievably busy” Coast Festival which brought art exhibitions and workshops to Banff and Macduff.

‘It’s been a huge joy’

Mrs Seligman said her interest in preservation, as well as the arts and music, grew throughout her time working with the North East Scotland Preservation Trust and the Banff Preservation Society.

“It was a delightful experience. I got to visit properties all over the north-east and learnt so much from very clever people,” she added.

Patricia Seligman has been made a MBE.

Her role as Banffshire Vice Lord Lieutenant will come to an end when she turns 75 in October, but she says the experience has allowed her to meet lots of “wonderful” people.

“I’ve been able to visit people for diamond anniversaries, 100th birthdays and openings. It’s been a huge joy.

“I’ve had such a lovely time, but it will be good for some new people to come in and bring their knowledge of other areas. You can’t hang on to wonderful things.”

The grandmother-of-six said the news of her MBE has not sunk in yet but she is looking forward to celebrating later this year with her husband, Nigel, and their two children when her son is able to travel over from New Zealand.

