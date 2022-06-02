ScotRail strike action still ‘on the table’ after union rejects pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

ScotRail strike action still ‘on the table’ after union rejects pay offer

By Denny Andonova
June 2, 2022, 9:43 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 11:16 am
Scotrail pay dispute
Trade union leaders have rejected a 4.2% pay deal, prolonging a dispute that has seen more than 700 rail services cut. Pic: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Trade union leaders have warned strike action is still “on the table” if ScotRail doesn’t provide a new “improved and acceptable” offer.

Aslef, which represents train drivers, is expected to carry out further talks with the rail operator on Monday after rejecting the company’s 4.2% pay deal on Wednesday.

It was the second offer to be put before union members following weeks of intense negotiation between Aslef and ScotRail representatives.

As a result of the disagreement, drivers refused to work on rest days, plunging the service into chaos with cancellations and delays.

The union’s national executive committee has now warned customers could face even more disruption if ScotRail doesn’t come back to the table with a better offer next week.

A ScotRail train
ScotRail train at Inverurie. Photo: DCT Media

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, Aslef’s Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay said: “We held a series of open meetings across Scotland where more than 250 train drivers attended and only one person said this offer was acceptable.

“The likelihood is that we would ballot for withdraw of all overtime working and we’ll look for a series of discontinues 24-hour stoppages – but we are a long time off from that.

“We’ll sit down with ScotRail again on Monday and we believe there are a number of things that can be done to reach a settlement.”

‘The ball is clearly in ScotRail’s court’

The pay dispute has been the first major hurdle for the new ScotRail, which was brought into public ownership in April.

More than 700 services were cut as a result of the disagreement, causing a string of cancellation and delays across the country.

Last week the rail operator increased its initial pay offer from 2.2% to 4.2% in hope to end the dispute and prevent further travel chaos.

And while this was first hailed as an “optimistic breakthrough” in talks with the union, Mr Lindsay said this was not enough.

He insisted their demands are “reasonable and fair” and added: “If we get an improved and acceptable offer, there will be no strike action – it’s as simple as that.

“The ball is clearly in ScotRail’s court now. They can come up with an improved offer using the money that’s already there in this package so let’s get a deal sorted and the railway running.

“We’ll go in, we’ll speak with ScotRail again on Monday and hopefully we can thrash out a deal that delivers for Scotland’s train drivers but more importantly delivers for the people in Scotland as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]