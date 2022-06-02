Council to consider new Cruden Bay cafe which could ‘transform port area’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Council to consider new Cruden Bay cafe which could ‘transform port area’

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
June 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
A sketch of the proposed cafe as seen from Harbour Street
Plans for a new cafe that would help to secure the future of the historic Port Erroll Harbour could be given the go-ahead next week.

The proposed new venue, to be called the Harbour Dunes Cafe, would sit on ground previously used for drying fishing nets.

The application was first lodged with Aberdeenshire Council last summer and will be considered by councillors next week.

The single-storey building would be constructed on stilts and overlook the sea.

Shipping containers would be used as part of the building’s structure and it would have a V-shaped footprint.

The proposed café would sit on ground previously used for drying fishing nets. Picture by Ben Hendry.
Plans have divided local community

However, residents living in and around Cruden Bay have split opinions on the proposal.

Aberdeenshire Council received 81 objections to the development.

The Port Erroll Heritage Group and Cruden Community Council are also opposed to the plan.

The community council said there was a need to raise money to repair and upgrade the port but said the proposal would be “detrimental to the appearance and ambience” of the area.

Meanwhile, Port Erroll Heritage Group said the proposed cafe site would have a negative impact on the Conservation Area.

Port Erroll Harbour dates back to the 19th Century and is in need of repair and upgrade works. Picture by Ben Hendry.
What did the Heritage Group say?

They said: “The poles for drying fishing nets have stood, as striking reminders of Port Erroll’s history, for around a hundred years.

“Our strong desire is to retain and preserve that area of land and its intrinsic value to the character of the village.”

However, 62 letters of support were submitted in favour of the cafe.

Those backing the development said it would bring new jobs, boost local tourism and bring benefits to the local economy.

The applicants, a family local to Cruden Bay, had said that opening a facility like this had been a dream “for years”.

They also hope that the new cafe will attract residents and visitors to the village.

Planning documents show what the proposed new café at Port Erroll Harbour would look like
How would cafe help the harbour?

Port Erroll Harbour Ltd would lease the land if permission is granted.

Harbour director Ian Edwards had said repair work to the port had been estimated at more than £2 million.

He said that providing the lease for the cafe would help to keep the harbour up and running for many years to come.

What is the council’s verdict?

Despite the concerns raised by residents local authority planners have recommended the plans be approved.

They said the building layout was “logical and functional” and its location would make it a “very marketable location for attracting local visitors or tourists”.

Planners also said the new diner would not impact the character and setting of the Port Erroll Conservation Area.

The application will be discussed by the Buchan area committee on Tuesday.

