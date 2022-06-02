Council to consider new Cruden Bay cafe which could ‘transform port area’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for a new cafe that would help to secure the future of the historic Port Erroll Harbour could be given the go-ahead next week.

The proposed new venue, to be called the Harbour Dunes Cafe, would sit on ground previously used for drying fishing nets.

The application was first lodged with Aberdeenshire Council last summer and will be considered by councillors next week.

The single-storey building would be constructed on stilts and overlook the sea.

Shipping containers would be used as part of the building’s structure and it would have a V-shaped footprint.

Plans have divided local community

However, residents living in and around Cruden Bay have split opinions on the proposal.

Aberdeenshire Council received 81 objections to the development.

The Port Erroll Heritage Group and Cruden Community Council are also opposed to the plan.

The community council said there was a need to raise money to repair and upgrade the port but said the proposal would be “detrimental to the appearance and ambience” of the area.

Meanwhile, Port Erroll Heritage Group said the proposed cafe site would have a negative impact on the Conservation Area.

What did the Heritage Group say?

They said: “The poles for drying fishing nets have stood, as striking reminders of Port Erroll’s history, for around a hundred years.

“Our strong desire is to retain and preserve that area of land and its intrinsic value to the character of the village.”

However, 62 letters of support were submitted in favour of the cafe.

Those backing the development said it would bring new jobs, boost local tourism and bring benefits to the local economy.

The applicants, a family local to Cruden Bay, had said that opening a facility like this had been a dream “for years”.

They also hope that the new cafe will attract residents and visitors to the village.

How would cafe help the harbour?

Port Erroll Harbour Ltd would lease the land if permission is granted.

Harbour director Ian Edwards had said repair work to the port had been estimated at more than £2 million.

He said that providing the lease for the cafe would help to keep the harbour up and running for many years to come.

What is the council’s verdict?

Despite the concerns raised by residents local authority planners have recommended the plans be approved.

They said the building layout was “logical and functional” and its location would make it a “very marketable location for attracting local visitors or tourists”.

Planners also said the new diner would not impact the character and setting of the Port Erroll Conservation Area.

The application will be discussed by the Buchan area committee on Tuesday.