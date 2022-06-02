Aberdeenshire education charity receives Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire education charity receives Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

By Ellie Milne
June 2, 2022, 3:09 pm
The Cromar Future Group has been awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

An Aberdeenshire education charity has received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Cromar Future Group, based near Tarland, aims to bring science and technology activities to the local community.

Focusing on smaller rural schools with limited resources, the charity supports primary school teachers with their science curriculum and believes children learn best when they get “hands on”.

Volunteers design sessions to ensure this can happen by refurbishing and loaning equipment to schools.

The Everything Electronic Youth Club helps youngsters develop digital skills, including coding electronics, film-making and digital art and sound.

Jamie Holroyde will accept the Queen’s Award on behalf of the Cromar Future Group. Supplied by Cromar Future Group.

Prize-winning youngsters

The charity has adult tutors and youth club members, including the “outstanding” Jamie Holroyde, who was one of the first youngsters to join.

He has been asked to accept the Queen’s Award at the ceremony to recognise his contribution to the club.

Lesley Ellis, trustee and club organiser, said: “Jamie came to us having taught himself to write python code in order to develop a simulation of planetary orbits.

“With our help, he has continued to stretch himself, obtaining an international CoderDojo award and a Gold Crest Science Award. He is now our most senior regular python coach.

“Accompanying him, will be tutors Millie and Harvey Pole, both also winners of the international CoderDojo award and winners of three film awards, and Thorfinn Sigurhansson who is our digital sound coach. His passion was demonstrated most ably when partnered with another member Jacob to win two film awards.”

