Fire crews tackle boat fire in Macduff By Ellie Milne June 2, 2022, 5:01 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 8:04 pm The Lee Rose fishing vessel is believed to have been destroyed by the fire. Photo: Jasperimage. Fire crews have been called to a blaze on a fishing vessel in Macduff. The fire service received reports of the ongoing incident just before 4pm on Thursday. No people were onboard and the fire is not believed to be suspicious. Four appliances from Macduff, Banff, Portsoy and Turriff, and a height vehicle, from Aberdeen Central, have been sent to the scene at the boatyard. The vessel is understood to be the BF43 Lee Rose and was berthed at the dry dock only yesterday to be refurbished. Photos show large plumes of smoke coming from the boat which has been destroyed by the blaze. The stop message came in at 6.42pm and the last appliance left just after 7.30pm. Four appliances are at the scene of the fire. Photo: Jasperimage Police officers were also in attendance to assist firefighters. A police spokeswoman added: "Officers were called to reports of a boat on fire at the Macduff Boat Yard at around 4pm on Thursday, June 2. "There were no people on board and it is not believed to be suspicious." Roads around the burning boat have been cordoned off. Photo: Jasperimage Crews have been at the scene since around 4pm. Photo: Jasperimage A height vehicle was brought in from Aberdeen. Photo: Jasperimage It is thought that the boat have been destroyed as a result of the fire. Photo: Jasperimage Macduff Shipyard, Macduff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Photo: Jasperimage Firefighters dampened down the flames. Credit – Jasperimage Crews used a height vehicle at the scene. Photo: Jasperimage