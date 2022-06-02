Fire crews tackle boat fire in Macduff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fire crews tackle boat fire in Macduff

By Ellie Milne
June 2, 2022, 5:01 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 8:04 pm
The Lee Rose fishing vessel is believed to have been destroyed by the fire. Photo: Jasperimage.
The Lee Rose fishing vessel is believed to have been destroyed by the fire. Photo: Jasperimage.

Fire crews have been called to a blaze on a fishing vessel in Macduff.

The fire service received reports of the ongoing incident just before 4pm on Thursday.

No people were onboard and the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Four appliances from Macduff, Banff, Portsoy and Turriff, and a height vehicle, from Aberdeen Central, have been sent to the scene at the boatyard.

The vessel is understood to be the BF43 Lee Rose and was berthed at the dry dock only yesterday to be refurbished.

Photos show large plumes of smoke coming from the boat which has been destroyed by the blaze.

The stop message came in at 6.42pm and the last appliance left just after 7.30pm.

Four appliances are at the scene of the fire. Photo: Jasperimage

Police officers were also in attendance to assist firefighters.

A police spokeswoman added: “Officers were called to reports of a boat on fire at the Macduff Boat Yard at around 4pm on Thursday, June 2.

“There were no people on board and it is not believed to be suspicious.”

Roads around the burning boat have been cordoned off. Photo: Jasperimage
Crews have been at the scene since around 4pm. Photo: Jasperimage
A height vehicle was brought in from Aberdeen. Photo: Jasperimage
It is thought that the boat have been destroyed as a result of the fire. Photo: Jasperimage
Macduff Shipyard, Macduff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Photo: Jasperimage
Firefighters dampened down the flames. Credit – Jasperimage
Crews used a height vehicle at the scene. Photo: Jasperimage

