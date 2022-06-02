Fire crews tackle boat fire in Macduff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews have been called to a blaze on a fishing vessel in Macduff.

The fire service received reports of the ongoing incident just before 4pm on Thursday.

No people were onboard and the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Four appliances from Macduff, Banff, Portsoy and Turriff, and a height vehicle, from Aberdeen Central, have been sent to the scene at the boatyard.

The vessel is understood to be the BF43 Lee Rose and was berthed at the dry dock only yesterday to be refurbished.

Photos show large plumes of smoke coming from the boat which has been destroyed by the blaze.

The stop message came in at 6.42pm and the last appliance left just after 7.30pm.

Police officers were also in attendance to assist firefighters.

A police spokeswoman added: “Officers were called to reports of a boat on fire at the Macduff Boat Yard at around 4pm on Thursday, June 2.

“There were no people on board and it is not believed to be suspicious.”