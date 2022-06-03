Bishop of Aberdeen invited to join international papal congregation on worship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Vatican has announced that Bishop Hugh Gilbert has been invited to join an influential papal committee.

Bishop Hugh Gilbert of Aberdeen, whose diocese stretches to Inverness, has been appointed to the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

Membership of Vatican congregations usually last for five years.

Congratulations to Bishop Hugh Gilbert on the appointment!

The influential committee oversees the liturgy, sacrament and music of the Roman Catholic Church throughout the world.

The congregation is set to be renamed to the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments once the new Vatican constitution comes in to force on June 5.

A spokesman for the Bishops Conference of Scotland said: “Pope Francis has appointed new members to the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

“Among those appointed is Bishop Hugh Gilbert, Bishop of Aberdeen and President of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland.

“We congratulate Bishop Hugh on this honour.

“Please keep him in your prayers.”

The list of 22 new appointments was made public on June 1, 2022.