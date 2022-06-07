Council to back huge St Fergus solar farm despite fears swans and geese could die by mistaking sea of panels for water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Council to back huge St Fergus solar farm despite fears swans and geese could die by mistaking sea of panels for water

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
June 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 7, 2022, 1:21 pm
Pink-footed geese at the Loch of Strathbeg nature reserve. RSPB Images
Pink-footed geese at the Loch of Strathbeg nature reserve. RSPB Images

Nature campaigners fear Scotland’s largest solar farm at St Fergus could lure birds to their death.

Irish firm Elgin Energy is hoping to construct the new facility on a 260-acre site near the Aberdeenshire coast – just south of Strathbeg Nature Reserve.

The 50 megawatt development would be one of the biggest solar projects in the UK if it gets the go-ahead.

The major project will ultimately be determined by the Scottish Government, but Aberdeenshire councillors will this week decide their response.

And officers have recommended that members raise no objections.

The Loch of Strathbeg nature reserve is maintained by the RSPB.
The Loch of Strathbeg nature reserve is maintained by the RSPB.

Feathers fly over eco scheme

But NatureScot has raised concerns that the location, close to the RSPB’s Loch of Strathbeg nature reserve, could spell disaster for birds.

They say the construction phase could “causing disturbance to foraging geese and swans”, with that precious habitat “permanently lost” as a result.

The nature agency also fears birds could mistake the shimmering sea of panels for a body of water, plummeting into the site at risk of injury or death.

It said: “The presence of solar panels represents a collision risk to waterfowl which may mistake them for water bodies and attempt to land on them.

“This could result in injury or death to individual birds.”

The red outline shows the proposed site of the new solar farm
The red outline shows the proposed site of the new solar farm

Solar farm would ‘almost surround’ home

Andrew West and his family have lived next to the proposed site since 2018 and said the new development would “almost surround” their home.

He said: “This is not an industrial location, it is beautiful coastline filled with abundance of wildlife including migration geese which we have witnessed every year in these exact fields.

“It seems highly unfair to approve this proposal in its current form.

“Its sheer scale is completely out of balance with the area.”

Concerns have been raised that the shimmering array of solar panels could resemble a body of water.

But what are the benefits?

The St Fergus solar farm could offset more than 720,000 tonnes of CO2 over 40 years.

It would also create enough energy to power 15,000 homes and 20,000 electric vehicles per year.

The site is expected to have solar panels, 10 battery storage units and 50 inverter substations.

Once it stops operating all of the equipment would be removed and the site would be returned to its current state.

Another image of the nature reserve.

When will it be discussed?

The application will be considered by Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee on Wednesday.

The Kirkton Solar Farm development is being considered by the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit.

Comments made by the committee will form the local authority’s response to the proposal.

An artist impression of what the proposed Kirkton Solar Farm would look like as seen from the A90. Supplied by Elgin Energy/RPS Group.
An artist impression of what the proposed Kirkton Solar Farm would look like as seen from the A90. Supplied by Elgin Energy/RPS Group.

Site would help net zero carbon targets

The application previously went before the council’s Buchan area committee in April.

Local members welcomed the proposal but raised some concerns about the impact it would have on the surrounding roads and nearby cemetery.

Paul McKernan of RPS Group said the development would make a “significant contribution” to Scotland’s net zero carbon 2045 targets.

