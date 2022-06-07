Aberdeen SNP share support for proposed buffer zones outside abortion clinics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen SNP share support for proposed buffer zones outside abortion clinics

By Ellie Milne
June 7, 2022, 10:25 am Updated: June 7, 2022, 10:33 am
Gillian Mackay MSP wants to create protest buffer zones outside abortion clinics and hospitals.
Gillian Mackay MSP wants to create protest buffer zones outside abortion clinics and hospitals.

Aberdeen’s SNP group has backed a proposal for protest buffer zones at abortion clinics in the city and across Scotland.

The introduction of designated protest-free zones outside hospitals and clinics would create significant distance between anti-abortion campaigners and those accessing healthcare.

A consultation is now under way after Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay proposed a private member’s bill in Holyrood to enact buffer zones at a national level.

At the launch last month, Ms Mackay said the “unacceptable harassment” outside clinics cannot continue.

‘Nobody should face harassment’

Two SNP councillors in Aberdeen have said the council should also be “ready and willing” to step up.

The manifesto shared by the party ahead of last month’s elections included a pledge to progress a by-law to establish protest-free buffer zones – with the expectation local authorities would be enabled to pass by-laws.

Lee Fairful, who represents Torry and Ferryhill, said nobody accessing or providing healthcare should face harassment.

“That needs to be the case for all forms of healthcare, including abortions,” he added.

“It breaks my heart that women in Aberdeen are being subjected to these protests when trying to exercise their legal rights, and during what can be an emotional or difficult time.

“We pride ourselves in this country that the NHS is free at the point of use but that must be extended to also mean free from harassment, and the simplest way to do that is by implementing protest-free buffer zones.

“If the decision on implementing a buffer zone in Aberdeen came to the council I would absolutely support that being put in place.”

Council must be ready to ‘play its part’

Councillor Miranda Radley has raised concerns about the use of video-enabled doorbells in council flats.
SNP Aberdeen depute leader Miranda Radley has voiced her support for the bill. Photo: Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

The consultation website highlights the rising number of protests being held outside abortion clinics across Scotland.

Some of the largest protests took place in April and May of this year.

Clinicians have shared the impact these protests have on patients accessing abortions, as well as those visiting clinics for rape counselling and sexual health services.

SNP Aberdeen’s deputy group leader Miranda Radley said Aberdeen City Council has to be ready to play its part.

She said: “There can be all sorts of reasons why someone may seek an abortion, from health to personal circumstance to pregnancies just not being viable, but nobody is better placed to make that decision than the person who is getting the abortion.

“Women do not need to be subjected to upsetting images or prayer vigils as part of that process.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal