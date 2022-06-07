Aberdeen SNP share support for proposed buffer zones outside abortion clinics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s SNP group has backed a proposal for protest buffer zones at abortion clinics in the city and across Scotland.

The introduction of designated protest-free zones outside hospitals and clinics would create significant distance between anti-abortion campaigners and those accessing healthcare.

A consultation is now under way after Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay proposed a private member’s bill in Holyrood to enact buffer zones at a national level.

At the launch last month, Ms Mackay said the “unacceptable harassment” outside clinics cannot continue.

Today I'm launching a consultation on my proposed members bill to introduce protest-free buffer zones outside of clinics that provide abortion services. Please go to https://t.co/2LMaL0YPFw or https://t.co/H0mfpj22Za to share your views on the draft proposal. pic.twitter.com/6LyAgQ2evK — Gillian Mackay MSP (@GillianMacMSP) May 19, 2022

‘Nobody should face harassment’

Two SNP councillors in Aberdeen have said the council should also be “ready and willing” to step up.

The manifesto shared by the party ahead of last month’s elections included a pledge to progress a by-law to establish protest-free buffer zones – with the expectation local authorities would be enabled to pass by-laws.

Lee Fairful, who represents Torry and Ferryhill, said nobody accessing or providing healthcare should face harassment.

“That needs to be the case for all forms of healthcare, including abortions,” he added.

“It breaks my heart that women in Aberdeen are being subjected to these protests when trying to exercise their legal rights, and during what can be an emotional or difficult time.

“We pride ourselves in this country that the NHS is free at the point of use but that must be extended to also mean free from harassment, and the simplest way to do that is by implementing protest-free buffer zones.

“If the decision on implementing a buffer zone in Aberdeen came to the council I would absolutely support that being put in place.”

Council must be ready to ‘play its part’

The consultation website highlights the rising number of protests being held outside abortion clinics across Scotland.

Some of the largest protests took place in April and May of this year.

Clinicians have shared the impact these protests have on patients accessing abortions, as well as those visiting clinics for rape counselling and sexual health services.

SNP Aberdeen’s deputy group leader Miranda Radley said Aberdeen City Council has to be ready to play its part.

She said: “There can be all sorts of reasons why someone may seek an abortion, from health to personal circumstance to pregnancies just not being viable, but nobody is better placed to make that decision than the person who is getting the abortion.

“Women do not need to be subjected to upsetting images or prayer vigils as part of that process.”