Cadets look forward to Tri-Forces Parade to mark Platinum Jubilee

Cadets from across the north-east will come together this weekend to officially mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Sea cadets from Grampian will be joined by the 2nd Battalion Highlanders Army Cadet Force, North Wing Air Training Corps and Aberdeen Tayforth Officer Training Regiment for the event on Saturday.

The divisions will perform an official parade at Gordon Barracks.

They will march past Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen, David Cameron, who will be taking the salute.

Mr Cameron said: “Aberdeen has a long-standing relationship with the armed forces and I am delighted to be part of this fantastic parade with Aberdeen’s young cadets to celebrate the platinum jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth II.”

The cadets will go through a formal inspection before an awards presentation.

An array of displays will be performed by each division including a first aid display by the Air Training Corp, alongside a piping display from Fraserburgh Sea Cadets.

There will also be an RAF flight simulator, allowing guests to test their flying skills.

Lieutenant Commander Malcolm Garrington, district officer of sea cadets in Grampian, said: “This is a significant moment for the United Kingdom, to come together and celebrate Her Majesty’s 70-year reign and our cadets are proud to be playing their part in marking this important occasion.”