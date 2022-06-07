Environmental issues at the heart of Gray’s School of Art degree show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Environmental issues at the heart of Gray’s School of Art degree show

By Michelle Henderson
June 7, 2022, 12:29 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 2:18 pm
Painting graduate Emma Caldow, from Aberdeen, wants her bioplastic artwork to help people appreciate the natural landscape of the north-east.
Artists from the Robert Gordon University are using their talents to touch on environmental issues as their work goes on public display.

Final preparations are under way for the annual Gray’s School of Art Degree Show, which opens this weekend.

The week-long free exhibition, titled Welcome to the Real World, will showcase a diverse range of final year projects: from painting, contemporary art practice, textiles and fashion to communication design, three-dimensional design and photography.

Graduating painter Emma Caldow, from Aberdeen, will show off her project, The Antroposcene, which incorporates materials collected from three Scottish beaches.

The young artist says she wants her bio-plastic creation to help people appreciate the natural landscape of the north-east while raising awareness of the issues surrounding climate change.

Environmentally conscious artwork

She said: “I want my audience to appreciate the natural landscapes of the north-east coastline and to inspire others to develop sustainable processes and to consider alternative futures that sustain a more circular economy.

“I want to highlight the need to use more sustainable materials and hope my work can generate an appreciation for the earth around us, whilst also highlighting the permanent and devastating impact of fossil-fuel plastics.”

Katie Taylor, 22, from Tough, has explored the theme of slowness and the natural elements of water, earth, air, and fire through her designs.

She bases her project on the north-east coastline and asks the audience to consider where they would go if the world was ending.

Miss Taylor said: “With every process that I choose, I challenge myself to find alternative, more sustainable, and ecologically beneficial modes of creation.

Katie Taylor from Tough in Aberdeenshire has based her final project on the north-east coastline, asking the audience to consider where they would go if the world was ending.

“My work explores the pace of nature and the rhythms of the tide and patterns in the sand as I encourage the audience to find a moment of calmness in the chaos of everyday life and to slow down.”

The exhibition will be held at Gray’s School of Art on Garthdee Road on Saturday.

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

