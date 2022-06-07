Cancer charity Clan offers volunteers chance to gain new qualifications

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volunteers at a north-east cancer charity are being given the chance to earn new qualifications and skills.

Clan Cancer Support has teamed up with The Skills Network for the initiative, which will give volunteers the chance to take part in online cources on subjects such as mental health awareness, childcare and education, and business leadership and management.

Although the courses are taught online, support will be available through local tutors from NesCol.

Existing and new Clan volunteers can find out more about scheme at an open day tomorrow.

The volunteering open day will run at Clan House, Westburn Road, from 3pm-8pm and staff will be on hand to talk about the different opportunities available within the charity.

‘Boosting knowledge, employability and skills base’

Kay Johnston, head of cancer support services at Clan, said: “Clan’s agreement with The Skills Network underlines our commitment to providing benefits and development opportunities to our volunteers who dedicate their personal time to help people affected by cancer in their communities.

“This partnership allows our volunteers to continue their professional and personal development. We look forward to discussing the partnership, along with the many other benefits volunteering at Clan can bring, at our volunteering open day.”

Volunteers are needed to support events, help out at Clan’s shops and even drive cancer sufferers to hospital appointments.

Paul Wakeling, executive director of curriculum and quality at The Skills Network, added: “The Skills Network is thrilled to be partnering with Clan, to offer our full suite of qualifications to the volunteers.

“We are passionate about enriching lives through learning and we do this through the quality and accessibility of our online technology and educational content.”

For more information e-mail volunteering@clancancersupport.org or call 01224 647000.