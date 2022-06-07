Cancer charity Clan offers volunteers chance to gain new qualifications

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cancer charity Clan offers volunteers chance to gain new qualifications

By Kit Roscoe
June 7, 2022, 3:45 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 5:51 pm
Clan Cancer Support has teamed up with The Skills Network.
Volunteers at a north-east cancer charity are being given the chance to earn new qualifications and skills.

Clan Cancer Support has teamed up with The Skills Network for the initiative, which will give volunteers the chance to take part in online cources on subjects such as mental health awareness, childcare and education, and business leadership and management.

Although the courses are taught online, support will be available through local tutors from NesCol.

Existing and new Clan volunteers can find out more about scheme at an open day tomorrow.

The volunteering open day will run at Clan House, Westburn Road, from 3pm-8pm and staff will be on hand to talk about the different opportunities available within the charity.

‘Boosting knowledge, employability and skills base’

Kay Johnston, head of cancer support services at Clan, said: “Clan’s agreement with The Skills Network underlines our commitment to providing benefits and development opportunities to our volunteers who dedicate their personal time to help people affected by cancer in their communities.

“This partnership allows our volunteers to continue their professional and personal development. We look forward to discussing the partnership, along with the many other benefits volunteering at Clan can bring, at our volunteering open day.”

Volunteers are needed to support events, help out at Clan’s shops and even drive cancer sufferers to hospital appointments.

Paul Wakeling, executive director of curriculum and quality at The Skills Network, added: “The Skills Network is thrilled to be partnering with Clan, to offer our full suite of qualifications to the volunteers.

“We are passionate about enriching lives through learning and we do this through the quality and accessibility of our online technology and educational content.”

For more information e-mail volunteering@clancancersupport.org or call 01224 647000.

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

