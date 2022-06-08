Port Erroll cafe plans in limbo after councillors warned of ‘corporate vandalism’ to historic drying green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Port Erroll cafe plans in limbo after councillors warned of ‘corporate vandalism’ to historic drying green

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
June 8, 2022, 12:04 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 12:39 pm
The proposed café would sit on ground previously used for drying fishing nets. Picture by Ben Hendry.
Plans for a new cafe that could save the historic Port Erroll Harbour have been left in limbo after objectors said it would amount to “corporate vandalism”.

The scheme was considered by Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan area committee on Tuesday.

Councillors had been recommended to pave the way for the new destination, to be named the Harbour Dunes Cafe.

But after hearing from opponents, they decided to hold off on any decision.

Instead, they will now visit Cruden Bay themselves to inspect the site first.

Port Erroll Harbour dates back to the 19th Century. Picture by Ben Hendry.

Cafe would add to ‘traffic chaos’

The applicants, a local family, are hoping to build the cafe on ground that was historically used for drying fishing nets.

The large poles remain as a reminder of the village’s nautical past.

And the space sits right next to Port Erroll Harbour – which dates back to the 19th Century.

Cruden Community Council chairman John Ross spoke at the meeting to object to the plan on behalf of the group.

He said: “Port Erroll Harbour is a popular area for tourists and locals alike and is often busy with traffic and pedestrians.

“A cafe would add to the traffic chaos, parking issues and be a danger to pedestrians – in particular children and the infirm.”

Salmon fishermen cleaning their nets at Port Erroll Harbour in 1982
Stephen Munro (right), was staying with his grandmother at Cruden Bay in 1982. Here he is helping Port Erroll salmon fishermen to clean their nets at the harbour. The fisherman are (left to right): John Kensett, Robert Bruce and Joe Yule. AJL.

He noted that police have been called to Harbour Street on “numerous occasions” to deal with “traffic congestion and inappropriate parking”.

The group is concerned the new cafe would have an impact on emergency services accessing the area too.

‘Iconic area of Port Erroll’

Mr Ross added: “The net drying area is an iconic area of Port Erroll and harks back to our history and heritage as a fishing village – and currently is a conservation area.

“To allow the removal of this green space and the associated drying poles would amount to corporate vandalism.”

The group also believes the proposed location isn’t appropriate and the building’s design is “not in keeping with the area and conservation status”.

An artist impression of the proposed cafe at Port Erroll Harbour
‘This is our history’

A representative of Port Erroll Heritage Group said the development would have an impact on the community of Port Erroll.

He raised concerns that if the business failed, the building would sit abandoned and added: “This special piece of land can never be restored”.

He also suggested it was a “needless loss of open space, in particular one of the unique features of the village”.

The local historian concluded: “This is not just a group of old fishing poles on an area of land. This is our history.”

‘Not appropriate for the area’?

Councillor Stephen Smith said the new facility would bring “tourism benefits to the community and the local economy”.

But he added they would not come without “several downsides”.

Mr Smith suggested members carry out a site visit and was unanimously supported by the committee.

Councillors will discuss the application at the next meeting of the Buchan area committee at the end of the month.

Port Erroll Harbour is popular with locals and tourists alike. Picture by Ben Hendry.

Port Erroll cafe plan has split community

Council planners argued that the cafe’s location would make it “a very marketable location for attracting local visitors or tourists”.

However the plan has received a mixed reaction from residents, with 81 objections and 62 letters of support.

The applicants previously said that opening a facility like this had been a dream “for years”.

Port Erroll Harbour Ltd would lease the land if permission is granted.

Harbour director Ian Edwards had said repair work to the port had been estimated at more than £2 million, with proceeds helping to pay for the upgrades.

