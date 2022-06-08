Port Erroll cafe plans in limbo after councillors warned of ‘corporate vandalism’ to historic drying green

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for a new cafe that could save the historic Port Erroll Harbour have been left in limbo after objectors said it would amount to “corporate vandalism”.

The scheme was considered by Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan area committee on Tuesday.

Councillors had been recommended to pave the way for the new destination, to be named the Harbour Dunes Cafe.

But after hearing from opponents, they decided to hold off on any decision.

Instead, they will now visit Cruden Bay themselves to inspect the site first.

Cafe would add to ‘traffic chaos’

The applicants, a local family, are hoping to build the cafe on ground that was historically used for drying fishing nets.

The large poles remain as a reminder of the village’s nautical past.

And the space sits right next to Port Erroll Harbour – which dates back to the 19th Century.

Cruden Community Council chairman John Ross spoke at the meeting to object to the plan on behalf of the group.

He said: “Port Erroll Harbour is a popular area for tourists and locals alike and is often busy with traffic and pedestrians.

“A cafe would add to the traffic chaos, parking issues and be a danger to pedestrians – in particular children and the infirm.”

He noted that police have been called to Harbour Street on “numerous occasions” to deal with “traffic congestion and inappropriate parking”.

The group is concerned the new cafe would have an impact on emergency services accessing the area too.

‘Iconic area of Port Erroll’

Mr Ross added: “The net drying area is an iconic area of Port Erroll and harks back to our history and heritage as a fishing village – and currently is a conservation area.

“To allow the removal of this green space and the associated drying poles would amount to corporate vandalism.”

The group also believes the proposed location isn’t appropriate and the building’s design is “not in keeping with the area and conservation status”.

‘This is our history’

A representative of Port Erroll Heritage Group said the development would have an impact on the community of Port Erroll.

He raised concerns that if the business failed, the building would sit abandoned and added: “This special piece of land can never be restored”.

He also suggested it was a “needless loss of open space, in particular one of the unique features of the village”.

The local historian concluded: “This is not just a group of old fishing poles on an area of land. This is our history.”

‘Not appropriate for the area’?

Councillor Stephen Smith said the new facility would bring “tourism benefits to the community and the local economy”.

But he added they would not come without “several downsides”.

Mr Smith suggested members carry out a site visit and was unanimously supported by the committee.

Councillors will discuss the application at the next meeting of the Buchan area committee at the end of the month.

Port Erroll cafe plan has split community

Council planners argued that the cafe’s location would make it “a very marketable location for attracting local visitors or tourists”.

However the plan has received a mixed reaction from residents, with 81 objections and 62 letters of support.

The applicants previously said that opening a facility like this had been a dream “for years”.

Port Erroll Harbour Ltd would lease the land if permission is granted.

Harbour director Ian Edwards had said repair work to the port had been estimated at more than £2 million, with proceeds helping to pay for the upgrades.