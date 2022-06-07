Officers warn residents to be vigilant following attempted fuel theft near Portsoy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Officers warn residents to be vigilant following attempted fuel theft near Portsoy

By Lauren Taylor
June 7, 2022, 5:36 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 6:16 pm
Police are appealing for information following the incident.
Officers are appealing for information after an attempt was made to steal fuel from a farm near Portsoy.

The incident took place between 11.45pm on Sunday and midnight on Monday.

Police believe the suspect also made an attempt to siphon diesel fuel from a vehicle parked in the yard.

However, they left empty-handed after being disturbed by an alarm.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident, urging people to remain vigilant.

Constable Casey Conner, from Banff Police Station, said: “Although this took place late at night and in quite a remote area, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident.

“Maybe you saw a van or similar that looked out of place, especially at that time of night.

“We have had no further reports of this happening in the area, however, we would remind people to be vigilant and keep any fuel containers or vehicles on their premises secured and out of sight in sheds or garages where possible.”

Anyone with information that may help officers with their inquiries should call Banff Police Station through 101.

Alternatively, details can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

