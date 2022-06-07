Officers warn residents to be vigilant following attempted fuel theft near Portsoy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officers are appealing for information after an attempt was made to steal fuel from a farm near Portsoy.

The incident took place between 11.45pm on Sunday and midnight on Monday.

Police believe the suspect also made an attempt to siphon diesel fuel from a vehicle parked in the yard.

However, they left empty-handed after being disturbed by an alarm.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident, urging people to remain vigilant.

Constable Casey Conner, from Banff Police Station, said: “Although this took place late at night and in quite a remote area, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident.

“Maybe you saw a van or similar that looked out of place, especially at that time of night.

“We have had no further reports of this happening in the area, however, we would remind people to be vigilant and keep any fuel containers or vehicles on their premises secured and out of sight in sheds or garages where possible.”

Anyone with information that may help officers with their inquiries should call Banff Police Station through 101.

Alternatively, details can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.