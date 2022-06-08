Aberdeen named cheapest staycation city in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen named cheapest staycation city in the UK

By Chris Cromar
June 8, 2022, 4:43 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 5:37 pm
Aberdeen beach on a sunny day. Supplied by Malte.
Aberdeen beach on a sunny day. Supplied by Malte.

Aberdeen has been named as the UK’s cheapest city for a staycation, at a cost of £131 per day.

The research on behalf of Buzz Bingo took into account transport, accommodation, average meal prices, as well as the most pet and family friendly cities.

It found the price of a six-day stay in the Granite City is £786 on Airbnb, with the total holiday cost including car rental, costing an average of £1,971 for a family of four.

Aberdeen Beach. Picture by Scott Baxter.

However, the city has the most expensive car hire, costing £112.39 per day.

Staying in an Aberdeen hotel for a holiday is the cheapest location in the UK, costing an average of £1,312, just behind Norwich.

Edinburgh was the most expensive city in the UK for car rental and Airbnb.

With some great options for eating in the north-east, as seen at the recent Taste of Grampian, the average price for a meal in Aberdeen was £40.50, ranking second in Scotland, behind Glasgow where the cost was £37.50.

In terms of family-friendly restaurants and events, there are 144 in Aberdeen, with five activities for the family taking place in August.

Aberdonians love their four-legged friends and this was proven by the number of pet friendly hotels in the city, 13, only one behind Liverpool, despite the Merseyside city’s much bigger population.

‘Tourism businesses across our region go above and beyond’

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy.

Chris Foy, the chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire, said: “Recent research commissioned by VisitAberdeenshire has clearly illustrated that for potential visitors price matters, but value matters even more. So, quality and distinctiveness of experience and service at all price points is crucial.

“As reflected in this survey, tourism businesses across our region go above and beyond to offer great value to our visitors.”

A total of 21 UK cities were included in the research, three in Scotland, 16 in England, as well as one each in Wales and Northern Ireland.

