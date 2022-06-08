Aberdeen named cheapest staycation city in the UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen has been named as the UK’s cheapest city for a staycation, at a cost of £131 per day.

The research on behalf of Buzz Bingo took into account transport, accommodation, average meal prices, as well as the most pet and family friendly cities.

It found the price of a six-day stay in the Granite City is £786 on Airbnb, with the total holiday cost including car rental, costing an average of £1,971 for a family of four.

However, the city has the most expensive car hire, costing £112.39 per day.

Staying in an Aberdeen hotel for a holiday is the cheapest location in the UK, costing an average of £1,312, just behind Norwich.

Edinburgh was the most expensive city in the UK for car rental and Airbnb.

With some great options for eating in the north-east, as seen at the recent Taste of Grampian, the average price for a meal in Aberdeen was £40.50, ranking second in Scotland, behind Glasgow where the cost was £37.50.

In terms of family-friendly restaurants and events, there are 144 in Aberdeen, with five activities for the family taking place in August.

Aberdonians love their four-legged friends and this was proven by the number of pet friendly hotels in the city, 13, only one behind Liverpool, despite the Merseyside city’s much bigger population.

‘Tourism businesses across our region go above and beyond’

Chris Foy, the chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire, said: “Recent research commissioned by VisitAberdeenshire has clearly illustrated that for potential visitors price matters, but value matters even more. So, quality and distinctiveness of experience and service at all price points is crucial.

“As reflected in this survey, tourism businesses across our region go above and beyond to offer great value to our visitors.”

A total of 21 UK cities were included in the research, three in Scotland, 16 in England, as well as one each in Wales and Northern Ireland.