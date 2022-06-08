Petrol prices near £2 per litre with huge gulf between forecourts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Petrol prices near £2 per litre with huge gulf between forecourts

By Ellie Milne
June 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 8:21 pm
The highest and lowest fuel prices recorded in the King Street area of Aberdeen on June 8. Photos: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Petrol prices are nearing £2 per litre with further hikes expected throughout the summer.

RAC has warned motorists that they should prepare for “never-before-seen” pump prices in coming months.

The Press and Journal has taken a look at four pumps on Aberdeen’s King Street and Ellon Road to find out how much motorists in the city are currently paying for fuel.

How do fuel prices compare on King Street?

On Monday, the UK average fuel prices were 178.5p per litre for petrol and 185.2p per litre for diesel.

The photos below show four out of the five forecourts that we looked at in Aberdeen are currently sitting above the UK average.

At the Shell station on King Street petrol prices have increased to an eye-watering 197.9p per litre, while diesel is sitting at 194.9p per litre.

Just one-and-a-half miles away, drivers can save more than 20p per litre on petrol at Morrisons.

The supermarket giant is offering the cheapest prices out of the five at 175.7p per litre for petrol and 181.7p per litre for diesel.

Fuel prices at Morrisons, King Street. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Fuel prices at Esso Tesco Express, King Street, on June 8. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Fuel prices at Shell, King Street. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Fuel prices at BP, King Street, on June 8. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Fuel prices at Esso Petrol Station, Ellon Road, on June 8. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

How have prices changed since March?

The largest weekly increase in fuel prices since March has been recorded this week, according to RAC.

On March 29, The Press and Journal compared the prices at four forecourts on King Street and identified an almost 20p difference within a two-mile radius.

Since then, petrol prices at all have risen by around 20p per litre – with Shell increasing by 35p per litre.

Diesel prices on King Street have also increased since March.

Why are prices rising?

RAC is urging the government to take “drastic” action to soften the impact of rising fuel prices for drivers.

Simon Williams, RAC fuel spokesman, said: “With analysts predicting that oil will average 135 US dollars a barrel for the rest of this year, drivers need to brace themselves for average fuel prices rocketing to £2 a litre, which would mean a fill-up would rise to an unbelievable £110.”

Exchange rates and changes to global prices, and supply and demand, of crude oil can lead to an increase in fuel prices.

The company has also said that the presence of supermarkets can play a big role in how fuel prices differ by region.

Supermarkets will often compete with each other on price or push independent forecourts to try and offer the cheapest option.

