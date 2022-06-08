Kayleigh’s Wee Stars shoots to £1million target 10 years after death of two-year-old inspiration

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars (KWS) has surpassed £1million in donations after this year’s edition of its flagship fundraising event.

The charity was set up by Jonathan and Anna Cordiner after losing their two-year-old daughter Kayleigh to a terminal brain tumour in 2012.

Based in Oldmeldrum, it supports children with a terminal diagnosis and their families.

This year’s Barra 10K, which was founded by KWS, brought in the last £8,000 the charity needed to hit the £1million mark.

Speaking about the milestone, Mr Cordiner said: “We are so very proud of our little girl’s legacy.

“There is something very heart-warming that a million pounds has been raised in Kayleigh’s name and it is very special for the family that as a charity, we are able to continue to support terminally ill children across Scotland in this way.”

About 200 people competed in this year’s Barra 10K back in May, with Chris Richardson of Metro Aberdeen breaking the course record with a time of 35 minutes 39 seconds.

Emma Murray of Jog Scotland Kintore also broke the women’s course record, finishing the race in 40 minutes 20 seconds.

Fiona Heinonen, chief executive at KWS said: “We’re overwhelmed by the success of this year’s Barra 10K, and to see so many people come along to our event and support the charity.

A huge thanks to Mark McCluskie at Bold St Media, based here in Oldmeldrum, for creating this amazing video. A former Barra 10k winner and a good friend. We think it captures the day brilliantly. 🏃🏃‍♀️ 🌟 Posted by Kayleigh's Wee Stars on Sunday, 29 May 2022

“The fantastic amount raised at the weekend which brought us to reaching £1m is truly outstanding. This will ensure our longer-term viability to continue supporting families right across Scotland.”

The success of the event made KWS want to strive for more next year, when capacity will be upped to 600 runners.

Keen cyclists can sign-up to join the KWS team for ‘Ride the North 2022’ this August or get involved in its annual, family-friendly, cycle sportive later in the year Autumn.

For more information on upcoming events and how you can support Kayleigh’s Wee Stars, click here.