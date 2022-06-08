Council supports plan for Scotland’s largest solar farm near St Fergus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Council supports plan for Scotland’s largest solar farm near St Fergus

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
June 8, 2022, 5:10 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 8:02 pm
The St Fergus solar farm is tipped to make a huge difference to Scotland's Net Zero goals. Image from Shutterstock
The St Fergus solar farm is tipped to make a huge difference to Scotland's Net Zero goals. Image from Shutterstock

Aberdeenshire councillors have backed plans for Scotland’s largest solar farm to be built near St Fergus.

Irish firm Elgin Energy is looking to construct the new Kirkton Solar Farm along the north-east coast.

The application is being considered by the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit however Aberdeenshire Council was asked to give its views on the plan.

Once installed the 50-megawatt development would generate enough energy to power 15,000 homes or 20,000 electric cars.

Members of the infrastructure services committee considered the proposal on Wednesday.

An artist impression of what the proposed Kirkton Solar Farm would look like as seen from the A90. Supplied by Elgin Energy/RPS Group.
An artist impression of what the proposed Kirkton Solar Farm would look like as seen from the A90. Supplied by Elgin Energy/RPS Group

Site would contribute to net-zero carbon targets

Seamus Fay of agents RPS Group said the development was “well thought out” and “well designed”.

He also said the solar farm would make a “very significant contribution” to Scotland’s net-zero carbon 2045 targets.

Concern for funeral services

Councillor Stephen Smith noted that members of the Buchan area committee were “generally supportive” of the plan.

However, he raised concerns that the new solar farm would have an impact on the nearby burial ground.

Councillor Smith asked for reassurance that construction work at the site would stop during funeral services.

He said: “There should be no disruption whatsoever to those activities.”

Mr Fay replied by saying Elgin Energy would work with the council and local community to make sure no interruptions were made.

The red outline shows the proposed site of the new solar farm
The red outline shows the proposed site of the new solar farm.

‘We do not object’

Councillor Paul Johnston moved a motion that Aberdeenshire Council give no objection to the plan.

He said: “It is a thing for the future, it’s a thing to watch for. We have to take account of all of the details.

“Like all major developments it’s likely to have some downsides but those will not significantly outweigh the upsides.

“I think this committee should be very happy to approve the representation to the Scottish Government for the determination of the application as an approval, that we do not object.”

Benefits of solar farm

If approved the Kirkton Solar Farm would be one of the biggest solar projects in the UK.

It is expected that the Aberdeenshire facility would offset more than 720,000 tonnes of CO2 over 40 years.

After the solar farm is decommissioned all of the equipment would be removed and the site would be returned to its current state.

The site would also feature 10 battery storage units, 50 substations and landscaping.

Pink-footed geese at the Loch of Strathbeg nature reserve. RSPB Images

Development raised some concerns

However, the proposal has faced some backlash from local residents and NatureScot.

Andrew West lives next to the proposed site and raised concerns that the development would “almost surround” his home.

He also said the size of the development is “completely out of balance with the area”.

Meanwhile, NatureScot said the site, located near the RSPB’s Loch of Strathbeg nature reserve, could disturb birds.

The nature agency said the construction phase could “cause disturbance to foraging geese and swans”, with habitat “permanently lost” as a result.

It also said birds could mistake the shining solar panels for water and any attempts to land on them “could result in injury or death”.

