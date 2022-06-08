Council supports plan for Scotland’s largest solar farm near St Fergus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire councillors have backed plans for Scotland’s largest solar farm to be built near St Fergus.

Irish firm Elgin Energy is looking to construct the new Kirkton Solar Farm along the north-east coast.

The application is being considered by the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit however Aberdeenshire Council was asked to give its views on the plan.

Once installed the 50-megawatt development would generate enough energy to power 15,000 homes or 20,000 electric cars.

Members of the infrastructure services committee considered the proposal on Wednesday.

Site would contribute to net-zero carbon targets

Seamus Fay of agents RPS Group said the development was “well thought out” and “well designed”.

He also said the solar farm would make a “very significant contribution” to Scotland’s net-zero carbon 2045 targets.

Concern for funeral services

Councillor Stephen Smith noted that members of the Buchan area committee were “generally supportive” of the plan.

However, he raised concerns that the new solar farm would have an impact on the nearby burial ground.

Councillor Smith asked for reassurance that construction work at the site would stop during funeral services.

He said: “There should be no disruption whatsoever to those activities.”

Mr Fay replied by saying Elgin Energy would work with the council and local community to make sure no interruptions were made.

‘We do not object’

Councillor Paul Johnston moved a motion that Aberdeenshire Council give no objection to the plan.

He said: “It is a thing for the future, it’s a thing to watch for. We have to take account of all of the details.

“Like all major developments it’s likely to have some downsides but those will not significantly outweigh the upsides.

“I think this committee should be very happy to approve the representation to the Scottish Government for the determination of the application as an approval, that we do not object.”

Benefits of solar farm

If approved the Kirkton Solar Farm would be one of the biggest solar projects in the UK.

It is expected that the Aberdeenshire facility would offset more than 720,000 tonnes of CO2 over 40 years.

After the solar farm is decommissioned all of the equipment would be removed and the site would be returned to its current state.

The site would also feature 10 battery storage units, 50 substations and landscaping.

Development raised some concerns

However, the proposal has faced some backlash from local residents and NatureScot.

Andrew West lives next to the proposed site and raised concerns that the development would “almost surround” his home.

He also said the size of the development is “completely out of balance with the area”.

Meanwhile, NatureScot said the site, located near the RSPB’s Loch of Strathbeg nature reserve, could disturb birds.

The nature agency said the construction phase could “cause disturbance to foraging geese and swans”, with habitat “permanently lost” as a result.

It also said birds could mistake the shining solar panels for water and any attempts to land on them “could result in injury or death”.