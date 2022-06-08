Emergency services called to the aid of a passenger at Aberdeen train station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services were scrambled to Aberdeen train station earlier this evening to assist a passenger.

Two fire engines and three ambulances were in attendance outside the railway station around 5.15pm.

The area was cordoned off while police, fire and ambulance services responded to the incident.

A cordon was placed around the scene, which has since been removed.

A Network Rail spokesman confirmed one of the train lines had to be closed because of the incident.

He said: “We had to close one of the lines at Aberdeen station for around 80 minutes earlier this evening while emergency services helped a passenger.

“A small number of trains were delayed but services are running again now.”

More as we get it.