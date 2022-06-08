Emergency services called to the aid of a passenger at Aberdeen train station By Lauren Taylor June 8, 2022, 6:19 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 10:05 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emergency services were scrambled to Aberdeen train station earlier this evening to assist a passenger. Two fire engines and three ambulances were in attendance outside the railway station around 5.15pm. British Transport Police were also in attendance. Picture by Wullie Marr DCT/Media. The area was cordoned off while police, fire and ambulance services responded to the incident. A cordon was placed around the scene, which has since been removed. A Network Rail spokesman confirmed one of the train lines had to be closed because of the incident. He said: “We had to close one of the lines at Aberdeen station for around 80 minutes earlier this evening while emergency services helped a passenger. “A small number of trains were delayed but services are running again now.” More as we get it. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Train derailment in eastern Iran kills 21 Four gym staff – including Olympian – praised after coming to aid of heart attack victim Engine comes out of car after two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen road Train services recommence following police incident at Aberdeen train station