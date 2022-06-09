Aberdeen Kiltwalkers raise nearly £1 million through charity event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Aberdeen Kiltwalk has raised a spectacular £924,000 for the hard-hit third sector.

The money was raised for almost 300 charities, based mostly across the north-east, after the event’s triumphant return to the city for the first time in three years.

Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation provided a generous top-up of 50%, turning the already-impressive initial collection of £616,000 into £924,000.

The cash is now on its way to 285 charities, both big and small, all across Grampian and the north.

Help for charities after Covid pandemic

The donation is a welcome boost for charities, whose ability to fundraise and help the most vulnerable in society was badly impacted during the peak of the pandemic.

Kiltwalk chief executive Paul Cooney said: “We’re so proud of all our Kiltwalk heroes and the significant amount of money they’ve raised for good causes.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult time for charities since the pandemic hit, and these funds will make a real difference.”

“We’d also like to thank Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation for their outstanding generosity. The combined total will have a positive lasting impact for so many people across Aberdeen and the north-east.

“The atmosphere on the day was incredible: Kiltwalkers were really happy to be back, walking together from Potarch all the way to Duthie Park for the first time since 2019.”

Over the last six years, the Kiltwalk charity event has raised £33.9 million for nearly 3,000 charities across Scotland.

One of Aberdeen’s biggest beneficiaries for the event was Friends of Anchor – posting a remarkable final total of £72,086, after 83 walkers raised £48,057 and the The Hunter Foundation top-up.

Friends of Anchor’s donor care executive Kirsty Donaldson said: “Kiltwalk is one of those fantastic events that has such a warm community feel and we witnessed that once again this year.

“It was wonderful to see our walkers out in force in their red T-shirts, and we’re elated at the fundraising they have achieved and grateful to Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation for the generous 50% top up.”

Children’s charity, AberNecessities, which currently supports 250 children every month across the area by providing them with basic essentials, raised a final figure of £9,467 with the help of their 36 walkers.

Donations to help north-east families

Danielle Flecher-Horn, Founder of AberNecessities, said: “We are truly touched by the incredible amount of Kiltwalkers that chose to raise funds for AberNecessities this year.

“The huge amount raised, along with Sir Tom Hunter’s generous 50% top up will go such a long way in supporting underprivileged families living across the north-east.

“Due to the cost-of-living crisis, we have seen an immediate and sustained surge from families with pre-existing vulnerabilities as well as from those experiencing financial insecurity for the first time. This funding will change so many lives.”

The next Kiltwalk will take place in Dundee on August 21 and Edinburgh on September 18. To sign up for the remaining Kiltwalk events of 2022, visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk