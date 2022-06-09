Aberdeen Kiltwalkers raise nearly £1 million through charity event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Kiltwalkers raise nearly £1 million through charity event

By Kit Roscoe
June 9, 2022, 12:21 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 3:35 pm
This years Friends of Anchor kiltwalk
Kiltwalkers have raised nearly £1million at this year's event.

The Aberdeen Kiltwalk has raised a spectacular £924,000 for the hard-hit third sector.

The money was raised for almost 300 charities, based mostly across the north-east, after the event’s triumphant return to the city for the first time in three years.

Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation provided a generous top-up of 50%, turning the already-impressive initial collection of £616,000 into £924,000.

The cash is now on its way to 285 charities, both big and small, all across Grampian and the north.

Help for charities after Covid pandemic

The donation is a welcome boost for charities, whose ability to fundraise and help the most vulnerable in society was badly impacted during the peak of the pandemic.

Kiltwalk chief executive Paul Cooney said: “We’re so proud of all our Kiltwalk heroes and the significant amount of money they’ve raised for good causes.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult time for charities since the pandemic hit, and these funds will make a real difference.”

“We’d also like to thank Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation for their outstanding generosity. The combined total will have a positive lasting impact for so many people across Aberdeen and the north-east.

A crowd standing in front of the starting line of the Friends of Anchor Kiltwalk
Friends of Anchor Kiltwalk. Supplied by Creative Curiosity

“The atmosphere on the day was incredible: Kiltwalkers were really happy to be back, walking together from Potarch all the way to Duthie Park for the first time since 2019.”

Over the last six years, the Kiltwalk charity event has raised £33.9 million for nearly 3,000 charities across Scotland.

One of Aberdeen’s biggest beneficiaries for the event was Friends of Anchor – posting a remarkable final total of £72,086, after 83 walkers raised £48,057 and the The Hunter Foundation top-up.

Friends of Anchor’s donor care executive Kirsty Donaldson said: “Kiltwalk is one of those fantastic events that has such a warm community feel and we witnessed that once again this year.

“It was wonderful to see our walkers out in force in their red T-shirts, and we’re elated at the fundraising they have achieved and grateful to Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation for the generous 50% top up.”

People walking in kilts during the Friends of Anchor Kiltwalk
Friends of Anchor Kiltwalk. Supplied by Creative Curiosity

Children’s charity, AberNecessities, which currently supports 250 children every month across the area by providing them with basic essentials, raised a final figure of £9,467 with the help of their 36 walkers.

Donations to help north-east families

Danielle Flecher-Horn, Founder of AberNecessities, said: “We are truly touched by the incredible amount of Kiltwalkers that chose to raise funds for AberNecessities this year.

“The huge amount raised, along with Sir Tom Hunter’s generous 50% top up will go such a long way in supporting underprivileged families living across the north-east.

Winners of the Friends of Anchor Kiltwalk standing on the podiums
Friends of Anchor Kiltwalk. Supplied by Creative Curiosity.

“Due to the cost-of-living crisis, we have seen an immediate and sustained surge from families with pre-existing vulnerabilities as well as from those experiencing financial insecurity for the first time. This funding will change so many lives.”

The next Kiltwalk will take place in Dundee on August 21 and Edinburgh on September 18. To sign up for the remaining Kiltwalk events of 2022, visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk

GALLERY: Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2022: Were you among this year’s walkers?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]