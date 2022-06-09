Watchdog records highest number of fishermen deaths in a decade

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nearly a dozen fishermen have died at sea last year – marking the highest annual fatality rate for a decade.

A new report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has revealed a total of 10 commercial seamen died in 2021.

Statistics showed there were 1,530 marine incidents last year – an increase of 300 from the previous year – as well as a rise in the investigations conducted by the watchdog.

The increase is largely due to the industry responding to a request for more information on dangerously weighted heaving lines and defective pilot ladders.

While there have been no fatalities on UK flagged merchant vessels, 10 fishermen – including two in the north and north-east – died while out at open waters.

Captain Andrew Moll, chief inspector of marine accidents, said the figures are “truly appalling” and a “stark contrast” to the low loss of life in 2020.

He added: “It is unsurprising, but disappointing, that the most significant safety issues were, again, small fishing vessel stability and man overboard fatalities.

“I will not decry any of the various initiatives that are ongoing to improve fishing vessel safety – a lot of people are doing some very good work – but the evidence shows that the messages are not yet changing behaviours to a significant extent.”

Incidents in the north and north-east

Joseph Lacaste, 45, was one of the people to fall victim to the sea near Shetland in February last year.

The Coastguard helicopter airlifted the man to Lerwick after he fell overboard from the local boat Copious, and police later confirmed his death.

Several months later, Joe Masson, of Fraserburgh, was reported missing after he was last seen leaving Cairnbulg Harbour on his creel boat on October 16.

Despite a huge air, land and sea search involving the coastguard, lifeboat crews and police, the 73-year-old was never found.

Although his death still hasn’t been confirmed by police, a memorial service was held in November to commemorate the “proud granda” and “good friend to many”.