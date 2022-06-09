Watchdog records highest number of fishermen deaths in a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watchdog records highest number of fishermen deaths in a decade

By Denny Andonova
June 9, 2022, 4:30 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 7:12 pm
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its Annual Report for 2021.
Nearly a dozen fishermen have died at sea last year – marking the highest annual fatality rate for a decade.

A new report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has revealed a total of 10 commercial seamen died in 2021.

Statistics  showed there were 1,530 marine incidents last year – an increase of 300 from the previous year – as well as a rise in the investigations conducted by the watchdog.

The increase is largely due to the industry responding to a request for more information on dangerously weighted heaving lines and defective pilot ladders.

While there have been no fatalities on UK flagged merchant vessels, 10 fishermen – including two in the north and north-east – died while out at open waters.

Captain Andrew Moll, chief inspector of marine accidents, said the figures are “truly appalling” and a “stark contrast” to the low loss of life in 2020.

He added: “It is unsurprising, but disappointing, that the most significant safety issues were, again, small fishing vessel stability and man overboard fatalities.

“I will not decry any of the various initiatives that are ongoing to improve fishing vessel safety – a lot of people are doing some very good work – but the evidence shows that the messages are not yet changing behaviours to a significant extent.”

Incidents in the north and north-east

Joseph Lacaste, 45, was one of the people to fall victim to the sea near Shetland in February last year.

The Coastguard helicopter airlifted the man to Lerwick after he fell overboard from the local boat Copious, and police later confirmed his death.

Several months later, Joe Masson, of Fraserburgh, was reported missing after he was last seen leaving Cairnbulg Harbour on his creel boat on October 16.

Despite a huge air, land and sea search involving the coastguard, lifeboat crews and police, the 73-year-old was never found.

Although his death still hasn’t been confirmed by police, a memorial service was held in November to commemorate the “proud granda” and “good friend to many”.

[[title]]