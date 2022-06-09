Teenager believed to be missing in Aberdeen found safe and well By Louise Glen June 9, 2022, 3:45 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 9:42 pm 0 Police have confirmed Rhianna Robertson has been traced safe and well. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A missing 14-year-old girl who was believed to be in Aberdeen has been found safe and well. Rihanna Robertson from East Lothian was reported missing on Thursday June 9. Posting on Twitter, police said: “Rihanna Robertson (14) who was reported missing from East Lothian and believed to be in Aberdeen has been traced safe and well. “Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Stem competition highlights ‘depth of talent’ in schools across north-east Sean Wallace: Add-ons and sell-on clause must be key to Liverpool’s bid for Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay Aberdeen FC fans to make pilgrimage to the Irish grounds where the Dons stood free Officers warn residents to be vigilant following attempted fuel theft near Portsoy