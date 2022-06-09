Teenager believed to be missing in Aberdeen found safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A missing 14-year-old girl who was believed to be in Aberdeen has been found safe and well.

Rihanna Robertson from East Lothian was reported missing on Thursday June 9.

Posting on Twitter, police said: “Rihanna Robertson (14) who was reported missing from East Lothian and believed to be in Aberdeen has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”