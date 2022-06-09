Longhaven School’s future under threat after council committee recommends closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Longhaven School’s future under threat after council committee recommends closure

By Chris Cromar
June 9, 2022, 6:59 pm
The Longhaven Primary School building
Longhaven Primary School has been closed since October 2018. Picture by Chris Sumner.

The future of Longhaven School is under threat after an Aberdeenshire Council committee recommended its closure.

The authority’s education and children’s services committee agreed for a report to be presented to full council to close the primary school, which has been mothballed since October 2018.

The committee met today for the first time, in the new local government term.

In April 2018, pupils were temporarily relocated from the school due to difficulties with appointing a head teacher. While the number of children at the school fell to just 12 during the 2017-18 school term.

Aberdeenshire Council HQ at Woodhill House, Aberdeen. Photo by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
Aberdeenshire councillors will make the decision later this month. Picture by Paul Glendell.

In August 2019, committee members approved an options appraisal to begin to assess the school’s future. The first public engagement session was held in the October of that year.

A second session was postponed due to Covid-19, with an online survey and a letter being posted to every address within the Longhaven School catchment area.

Majority in favour of closure

In total, 13 responses were received, with nine being in favour of its closure and four against.

In December 2021, committee members agreed plans for a statutory consultation to be held into the permanent closure of the school and for the catchment area to be reassigned.

The consultation was held between December 7, 2021 to February 24, with the Buchan area committee approving the proposals in April.

Chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee, Councillor Gillian Owen, said: “Any decision to close a school is not taken lightly. I would like to pay tribute to the council officers who have worked tirelessly to ensure every option is considered.

“I am also grateful to members of the community who shared their views either in the consultation, survey or at the public meeting.”

During the full council meeting, which will take place on June 30, plans will also be considered for Longhaven School’s catchment area to be reassigned to Boddam and Port Erroll schools.

