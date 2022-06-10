Charity boss makes ’emotional’ plea for volunteer drivers to help disabled people in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity boss has made an emotional plea for volunteers to come forward and help bring happiness to socially isolated people in Aberdeen.

Future Choices chairman David Forbes fears dozens of disabled adults in the city will be left “stuck behind four walls” unless he secures new bus drivers for their weekly trips.

The charity has been offering a lifeline service for more than a decade, helping vulnerable people get out and about to build confidence and feel part of the community.

But following two years of hardship during lockdown, Mr Forbes has been faced with yet another hurdle to overcome in order to keep the group functioning.

He is now in desperate need of volunteer drivers to join his team and prevent the charity from “grinding to a halt” and having to close doors to new members.

Mr Forbes appealed for the public’s support and said: “Our two drivers are incredible and they have never let us down, but just like anybody else they have their busy lives as well – they have families, get sick or just need a holiday.

“And without new drivers to fill that gap, we go back to the past when we were in lockdown.

“It will grind us to a halt and that’s the biggest fear – having to force our members back in when they can finally go out and about and want to enjoy a trip out this summer.

“We desperately need that extra help in order to keep the group functioning.”

‘Help us bring happiness’

Future Choices recently received a new minibus as an “incredible gesture of gratitude” from the family of former member Lilian Cundall, who died in 2019.

The charity had been struggling for years to replace their aged vehicle, which was plagued with mounting technical problems and often broke down.

Mr Forbes said that while this came as a blessing for the members – giving them a chance to get out of their houses more often – they can’t utilise it without a new driver.

He added: “All of our members have said that since returning to normal their confidence has started growing again and that they feel more empowered because they are not stuck within four walls anymore.

“These trips stimulate them, give them something to look forward to and improve their mental health and well-being.

“Everyone has felt what social exclusion is now that we’ve all gone through lockdown and I would just say a heartfelt ‘Please, come forward and help us to bring happiness’.”