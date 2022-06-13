Aberdeen’s first female Lord Dean says it is ‘finest honour’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s first female Lord Dean of Guild has said that it is the “finest honour” to be appointed to the role.

Sylvia Halkertston became a Burgess in 2009 and was appointed Lord Dean of Guild last month, becoming the first woman to hold the post since it was established in 1214.

The Lord Dean is the senior official that represents the Guildry of Burgesses, who are responsible for upholding the laws and customs of the burgh.

They also play a part in ceremonial and civic occasions, such as Remembrance Sunday and the Kirking of the Council, whilst also representing the Aberdeen Guildry on the Court of Deans of Guild of Scotland.

Supporting young people

Prior to her appointment, Mrs Halkerston enjoyed a career in human resource management, working with organisations across a variety of sectors.

She has been responsible for developing and delivering numerous award-winning business initiatives with a particular emphasis on supporting young people.

The Lord Dean also served on several boards, including the Robert Gordon University, and currently sits on the Scottish Government’s Making Scotland’s Future – a recovery plan for manufacturing’ initiative.

Speaking of what she hopes to achieve in new role, Mrs Halkertston said: “When I was installed, I said that my objective was to get the the Burgesses more engaged for the city. Our motto on our coat of arms is ‘For Aberdeen’, I was the one that suggested that when it was being designed and I meant it, so that motto is very important for me.

“It is a tremendous honour and privilege to be a Burgess, but with that honour and privilege comes an obligation to give back to the city and that is my objective to get us all engaged, particularly at these times when people look to others to resolve problems for them.

“I think we need to play a significant part in resolving some of the issues that the city faces, enhancing the quality of life for citizens.”

‘A historic appointment’

Lord Provost David Cameron added: “The council welcomes the appointment by the Burgesses of Sylvia Halkertston as Lord Dean of Guild. This is a historic appointment for Aberdeen and marks the beginning of a new era.

“Lord Dean embodies the very essence of the role, acting as an ambassador and will undoubtedly take every opportunity to further the promotion of the City of Aberdeen.”