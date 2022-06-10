Budding scientists and engineers from Peterhead win region-wide schools challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Primary school pupils from across the north-east have shown off their talents in a challenge designed to get them thinking about the environment.

Now, in its second year, the suSTEMability challenge is led by North East Scotland College (NesCol).

Teams are asked to tackle real-world environmental issues by designing, developing, engineering and building solutions in a creative format.

Around 240 pupils from eight schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire took part in the 2021/2022 challenge and came together at NesCol’s Altens Campus to test their skills.

Representatives from NesCol and programme delivery partners acted as mentors, ambassadors and judges.

The day’s champions were The Divers from Clerkhill Primary School in Peterhead, who impressed with not only their concept and design but also in their research and presentation by the end of the day.

Challenge is a ‘wonderful’ introduction to Stem

NesCol principal Neil Cowie said: “SuSTEMability provides a wonderful introduction to the opportunities the next generation have to bring their talent and imagination to the fore in the face of global challenges.

“It encourages pupils to innovate and experiment in a fun and supportive format that puts teamwork front and centre, giving every participant the chance to shape concepts and lend their ideas.

“My congratulations go to all of the pupils who took part this year and to our finalists and award winners.

“We hope the challenge has whetted their appetite for Stem subjects as they continue on their path through school and beyond.”

Andy Williamson, head of energy transition at OPITO, which sponsored the event, said: “Stem is hugely important for those who are interested in a career in the energy industry and NesCol’s SuSTEMability is such a fantastic programme for students to get involved in.”

The Winners

Champions – The Divers, Clerkhill Primary, Peterhead; runner-up, Climate Club, Westhill Primary

Innovation – St Fergus Scientists, St Fergus Primary

Team Spirit – Drone Helpers, Quarryhill Primary, Aberdeen

Research – InSTEMflame, St Fergus Primary

Skill-building Award – Project Wildfire, Clerkhill Primary School, Peterhead

Prototype Design Award – ARF, Brimmond Primary School, Bucksburn

Local Impact Award – RCJK Inventors, Danestone Primary School

SuSTEMability Design Award – FireFade, Crombie Primary, Westhill.

To find out more about the programme and hear from previous participants visit nescol.ac.uk/sustemability