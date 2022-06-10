Budding scientists and engineers from Peterhead win region-wide schools challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Budding scientists and engineers from Peterhead win region-wide schools challenge

By Kit Roscoe
June 10, 2022, 12:43 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 2:33 pm
The winners of this years SuSTEMability challenge standing with their medals and certificates
The winners of this years SuSTEMability challenge standing with their medals and certificates.

Primary school pupils from across the north-east have shown off their talents in a challenge designed to get them thinking about the environment.

Now, in its second year, the suSTEMability challenge is led by North East Scotland College (NesCol).

Teams are asked to tackle real-world environmental issues by designing, developing, engineering and building solutions in a creative format.

Around 240 pupils from eight schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire took part in the 2021/2022 challenge and came together at NesCol’s Altens Campus to test their skills.

The Divers from Clerkhill Primary School in Peterhead
The Divers from Clerkhill Primary School in Peterhead. Photo by NECS

Representatives from NesCol and programme delivery partners acted as mentors, ambassadors and judges.

The day’s champions were The Divers from Clerkhill Primary School in Peterhead, who impressed with not only their concept and design but also in their research and presentation by the end of the day.

Challenge is a ‘wonderful’ introduction to Stem

NesCol principal Neil Cowie said: “SuSTEMability provides a wonderful introduction to the opportunities the next generation have to bring their talent and imagination to the fore in the face of global challenges.

“It encourages pupils to innovate and experiment in a fun and supportive format that puts teamwork front and centre, giving every participant the chance to shape concepts and lend their ideas.

“My congratulations go to all of the pupils who took part this year and to our finalists and award winners.

“We hope the challenge has whetted their appetite for Stem subjects as they continue on their path through school and beyond.”

Andy Williamson, head of energy transition at OPITO, which sponsored the event, said: “Stem is hugely important for those who are interested in a career in the energy industry and NesCol’s  SuSTEMability is such a fantastic programme for students to get involved in.”

The Winners

Champions – The Divers, Clerkhill Primary, Peterhead; runner-up, Climate Club, Westhill Primary

Innovation – St Fergus Scientists, St Fergus Primary

Team Spirit – Drone Helpers, Quarryhill Primary, Aberdeen

Research – InSTEMflame, St Fergus Primary

Skill-building Award – Project Wildfire, Clerkhill Primary School, Peterhead

Prototype Design Award – ARF, Brimmond Primary School, Bucksburn

Local Impact Award – RCJK Inventors, Danestone Primary School

SuSTEMability Design Award – FireFade, Crombie Primary, Westhill.

To find out more about the programme and hear from previous participants visit nescol.ac.uk/sustemability 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal