Countdown on for return of Aberdeen’s Highland Games

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen next weekend for the return of the Highland Games.

Highland dancers, pipers, heavyweights and athletes will be putting themselves to the test during a day of competitions on June 19.

There will also be a funfair, family entertainment, free children’s activities, charity and trade stalls and a beer tent.

There will even be entertainment for four-legged friends, with the return of the ever-popular dog activity zone.

‘The games are part of Aberdeen’s heritage’

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost David Cameron, who will officially open the event, said: “We’re looking forward to a fantastic day following the two-year absence of the Aberdeen Highland Games.

“The public support from both residents and visitors alike has been incredible for the Highland Games over the years and we hope that both regular and new attendees will again be out in force on what promises to be a fantastic day for the city of Aberdeen.”

As well as the serious heavyweight events, athletic competitions and tug o’war, there will be performances from the pipe bands.

Charity mascots will also be putting themselves their paces in a six of activities – including the caber toss, sprint and stage performance – throughout the day.

Each mascot will be looking to win some prize money for their charity, and those signed up include Cornerstone’s Baxter Bear, Charlie House’s Charlie Dog, Splasher from Stonehaven Open Air Pool and Aberdeen Sea Cadet’s Scylla Sea Dog.

For younger visitors, free activities will include a giant inflatable obstacle course, climbing wall, crazy golf and laser clay pigeon shooting.

There will also be face painting, walkabout entertainment as well as shows throughout the day from The Critter Keeper, Techfest and Aberdeen Science Centre.

Tickets are available on the day or can be purchased in advance via the council’s website. The games run from 10am-5.30pm.