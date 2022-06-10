Countdown on for return of Aberdeen’s Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Countdown on for return of Aberdeen’s Highland Games

By Kit Roscoe
June 10, 2022, 1:02 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 2:46 pm
Men playing tug o' war at the Aberdeen Highland Games.
The tug o'war is just one of the activities visitors to Aberdeen Highland Games can look forward to next weekend. Photo by Kath Flannery/DCT

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen next weekend for the return of the Highland Games.

Highland dancers, pipers, heavyweights and athletes will be putting themselves to the test during a day of competitions on June 19.

There will also be a funfair, family entertainment, free children’s activities, charity and trade stalls and a beer tent.

There will even be entertainment for four-legged friends, with the return of the ever-popular dog activity zone.

Lukaz Wenta tossing the caber at the Aberdeen Highland Games
Aberdeen Highland Games will return for the first time since 2019. Photo by Kath Flannery/DCT

‘The games are part of Aberdeen’s heritage’

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost David Cameron, who will officially open the event, said: “We’re looking forward to a fantastic day following the two-year absence of the Aberdeen Highland Games.

“The public support from both residents and visitors alike has been incredible for the Highland Games over the years and we hope that both regular and new attendees will again be out in force on what promises to be a fantastic day for the city of Aberdeen.”

As well as the serious heavyweight events, athletic competitions and tug o’war, there will be performances from the pipe bands.

 

The Portlethen Pipe Band playing in a circle at the Aberdeen Highland Games
Aberdeen Highland Games at Hazlehead Park in 2019. Photo by Kath Flannery

Charity mascots will also be putting themselves their paces in a six of activities – including the caber toss, sprint and stage performance –  throughout the day.

Each mascot will be looking to win some prize money for their charity, and those signed up include Cornerstone’s Baxter Bear, Charlie House’s Charlie Dog, Splasher from Stonehaven Open Air Pool and Aberdeen Sea Cadet’s Scylla Sea Dog.

For younger visitors, free activities will include a giant inflatable obstacle course, climbing wall, crazy golf and laser clay pigeon shooting.

Moby Knight Highland dancing in full traditional attire at the Aberdeen Highland Games
Highland dancing is always popular at the Highland Games, like back here in 2018. Photo by Jim Irvine/DCT

There will also be face painting, walkabout entertainment as well as shows throughout the day from The Critter Keeper, Techfest and Aberdeen Science Centre.

Tickets are available on the day or can be purchased in advance via the council’s website. The games run from 10am-5.30pm.

