Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans to turn former Stonehaven council offices into flats moves forward with £2.2m contract

By Lauren Robertson
June 10, 2022, 4:29 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 5:21 pm
Carlton House in Stonehaven
Carlton House will be made into flats. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Plans to turn former Aberdeenshire Council offices in Stonehaven into 16 flats have taken a step forward with the awarding of a £2.2million contract.

Carlton House is a grand Edwardian villa built in the 1900s and has in more recent years been used as a library and offices for the authority’s social work department.

It is soon to be turned into 16 one and two-bedroom council flats in an attempt to tackle the long waiting list for social housing in the area.

Aberdeenshire Council this week awarded the contract for the conversion to Burns Construction for just more than £2.2million.

Plans previously received some pushback from the local community and councillors, with its close proximity to Arduthie School deemed a cause for concern.

However, two councillor votes against the plans were trumped by five in favour.

Honouring Carlton House’s architecture

A spokesman from Burns Construction said the company will be honouring the building’s original architecture throughout the build.

He said: “Burns Construction (Aberdeen) Ltd are once again delighted to be working with Aberdeenshire Council and the rest of the design team in bringing what is currently an unoccupied building back into use for much needed council accommodation whilst retaining the current architectural features of the property.”

Works are due to begin from the middle of August this year and last until the end of June next year.

A spokesman from Aberdeenshire Council said it is hoped the repurposing of Carlton House will help in the local community.

He said: “We are pleased the former council offices at Carlton House in Stonehaven are being repurposed to provide council houses for rent which will help people in our communities with accessing accommodation.”

[[title]]