‘It’s daunting but exciting’: The Seed Box charity reveals plans for new gardening training centre at Banchory

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
June 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Sharon Esslemont helps co-worker Jonathan Anderson to fill a planter.
Sharon Esslemont helps co-worker Jonathan Anderson to fill a planter.

North-east charity the Seed Box has revealed ambitious plans for a new gardening skills centre near Banchory that would help its future to flourish.

The charity has been operating in the walled garden within the Ballogie Estate near Aboyne since 2013.

Members provide training and outdoor therapy to adults with additional support needs – referred to as their co-workers.

The team are hoping to open a second location as they have overgrown their current site.

They also hope the new Banchory facility will help to secure the charity’s future.

Belinda Rowlands with the Duchess of Rothesay during a royal visit in 2020. Courtesy Susan Littlejohn.

TV shows and royal visitors

Charity director Belinda Rowlands told us how the organisation has grown over the past decade, since taking on some “derelict” grounds in Aboyne.

Over the years the walled garden has grown from strength to strength, and it featured on the BBC’s Beechgrove Garden in 2016.

The charity also received a visit from an impressed Duchess of Rothesay back in 2020.

Various fruits, vegetables and herbs are grown at the Seed Box site near Aboyne

What does the charity do?

The Seed Box started out as a social enterprise but was granted Scottish charity status in 2020.

It provides work and activities that will allow its co-workers to move on to employment.

Staff, co-workers and volunteers work together to plant, grow and harvest various fruits, vegetables, herbs and cut flowers.

They also craft goods including wooden trugs, bug hotels, squirrel feeders, bird feeders, nest houses and Christmas wreaths.

The produce and crafted items are sold online and at events including the Aboyne Farmers Market – which the charity organises.

A plan of the proposed Seed Box site at Banchory

Why does it need a second site?

The Seed Box has submitted an application to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission for the new Banchory site.

The Lochton of Leys base would have a larger growing area and allow the charity to welcome more co-workers.

Belinda said: “We are outgrowing the current site, the bothy is limited in space and accessibility is a problem.

“It’s an issue for deliveries and for just getting people to visit.

“We can’t sell from this site… That’s why we have an open weekend each year in the spring, so people can come and buy plants.”

Belinda added: “We work for our money, what we produce we sell.”

The Seed Box walled garden at Aboyne is filled with various plants and produce

What would the new site have?

A formal garden, to be located behind the sales area, will be open to the public but it will also serve as an area for co-workers to learn gardening skills.

It would have staff facilities, storage containers, polytunnels and an orchard.

A new modular building will be installed with a canteen, two offices, a meeting room and toilets.

Belinda said: “We would have liked to have built something from scratch but with prices rising we have to be prudent about these things and what is best value for money.”

The garden is used to grow produce including leeks, pumpkins and spring onions

Will the current site stay open?

Belinda explained that the Aboyne site would remain open to “keep a sense of normality and familiarity” for its co-workers.

But it is hoped that they would gradually be introduced to the new premises in time.

She said “a lot of thought” has gone into the plans to ensure the facility would be suitable for everyone.

Belinda added that the co-workers “are my main priority and always will be”.

Belinda Rowlands and William Moir at the former Seed Box shop in Kincardine O’Neil.

Learning lessons from shop trial

In 2017 the Seed Box opened a small shop in Kincardine O’Neil which it trialed for eight months.

Belinda said: “It was great, it did well however it was an awful lot of work.

“It wasn’t the right location and there was no outdoor space for the plants.”

The charity also wants to give its co-workers the opportunity to learn retail skills.

“Some of them did help in the shop and they enjoyed working the till, speaking to customers and stacking the shelves.

“Everybody contributes something here no matter what their ability or disability.

“The retail side of it is key to our long-term future.

“They are ambitious plans but it is the next step for us.”

Belinda Rowlands tends to a tomato plant in one of the polytunnels

“I loved the difference I saw in people and it never left me”

While growing up in Liverpool, Belinda volunteered at a school for children with learning disabilities.

It gave pupils the chance to care for animals including ponies, goats and pigs.

She said: “The basic principle the headmistress would say to me was that if you could teach somebody to care for animals and plants then ultimately they can nurture themselves and others.

“I went after school, I did all the weekends and the school holidays and I just loved the difference I saw in people and it never left me.”

After leaving school Belinda went into agriculture and did some shepherding in between having children.

The giant greenhouse is packed full of plants

“It’s daunting but it is exciting”

After moving to the north-east she started working for another charity but later left and wondered what her next step should be.

In 2013 she started up The Seed Box with an aim to give people a sense of pride, independence and the opportunity to learn new skills.

Looking to the future Belinda said she has “lots of ideas” for the charity but the new site would have to get the go-ahead first.

She added: “It’s daunting but it is exciting.”

If the application is approved the charity hopes to be on site by May next year.

