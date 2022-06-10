What is your favourite building in Aberdeenshire? Nominate them for council’s design awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People are being encouraged to nominate their favourite buildings for the Aberdeenshire Council’s awards focusing on innovative architectural design.

The Aberdeenshire Architectural and Landscape Design Awards, which are held every two years, aim to highlight the “outstanding” completed achievements in the industry.

Established in 1997, they provide a benchmark for the quality of recent development and the effectiveness of planning policies, while also seeking to inspire excellence and innovation across the region.

Residents can now submit their nominations in five categories – such as Business and Community Enterprise and Landscape Design – for the 13th edition of the awards.

Other categories include Conservation and Building Adaptation, Innovative Solutions to Housing Need and Building Communities for the Future.

Celebrations of high quality and innovation

A wide variety of projects are expected to compete for distinction, highly commended and commended awards, along with the Ian Shepard award given to the best entry.

Previous winners include Portsoy Boat Building Centre, Aberdeenshire’s newest town Chapelton and the Five Arms Hotel in Braemar.

The council’s head of planning and economy, Paul Macari, said: “I am delighted to see the return of the Aberdeenshire Architectural and Landscape Design Awards for its 13th year.

“This is a great scheme to celebrate and highlight the high quality and innovative designs we have here in Aberdeenshire.

“After the 2020 Design Awards had to take on a fully virtual format due to Covid-19, we very much look forward to reintroducing the ceremony aspect of the scheme which will enable us to give the worthy recipients of the awards the recognition they deserve.”

People can submit their nominations on Aberdeenshire Council’s website until July 31.

The first phase of the competition is expected to take place in March next year, with a second round planned to be held in July.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Barn in Banchory on October 5.