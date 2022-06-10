What is your favourite building in Aberdeenshire? Nominate them for council’s design awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What is your favourite building in Aberdeenshire? Nominate them for council’s design awards

By Denny Andonova
June 10, 2022, 3:22 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 5:01 pm
The Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar
The Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar won the Ian Shepherd Award in 2018.

People are being encouraged to nominate their favourite buildings for the Aberdeenshire Council’s awards focusing on innovative architectural design.

The Aberdeenshire Architectural and Landscape Design Awards, which are held every two years, aim to highlight the “outstanding” completed achievements in the industry.

Established in 1997, they provide a benchmark for the quality of recent development and the effectiveness of planning policies, while also seeking to inspire excellence and innovation across the region.

Chapelton of Elsik was one of the winner of the Aberdeen Design Awards in 2018
Chapelton of Elsik was one of the winners in 2018.

Residents can now submit their nominations in five categories – such as Business and Community Enterprise and Landscape Design – for the 13th edition of the awards.

Other categories include Conservation and Building Adaptation, Innovative Solutions to Housing Need and Building Communities for the Future.

Celebrations of high quality and innovation

A wide variety of projects are expected to compete for distinction, highly commended and commended awards, along with the Ian Shepard award given to the best entry.

Previous winners include Portsoy Boat Building Centre, Aberdeenshire’s newest town Chapelton and the Five Arms Hotel in Braemar.

The council’s head of planning and economy, Paul Macari, said: “I am delighted to see the return of the Aberdeenshire Architectural and Landscape Design Awards for its 13th year.

“This is a great scheme to celebrate and highlight the high quality and innovative designs we have here in Aberdeenshire.

Tod Head Lighthouse in Catterline
Tod Head (Todhead) Lighthouse, Catterline, was highly commended in the Conservation and Building Adaptation category in 2018. Pictured by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.

“After the 2020 Design Awards had to take on a fully virtual format due to Covid-19, we very much look forward to reintroducing the ceremony aspect of the scheme which will enable us to give the worthy recipients of the awards the recognition they deserve.”

People can submit their nominations on Aberdeenshire Council’s website until July 31.

The first phase of the competition is expected to take place in March next year, with a second round planned to be held in July.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Barn in Banchory on October 5.

