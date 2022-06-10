‘It’s not a race, leave some space’: Walker Road pupils in Aberdeen tie ribbons to gates to show how many lives at risk at school gates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It’s not a race, leave some space’: Walker Road pupils in Aberdeen tie ribbons to gates to show how many lives at risk at school gates

By Ellie Milne
June 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Katie Fyfe, 11, Sophie Gilmore, 11, Julia Radziecka, 11, Maria Meshkovskaya, 11, Max MacKenzie, 11, Rae-Anne McGinley, 12, Adrian O'Brien-Gilbert, 12, campaign for road safety improvements. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Pupils at an Aberdeen primary have tied one ribbon to represent the life of every student as part of a campaign to help to improve road safety outside their school.

Road safety has been the focus for classes at Walker Road Primary School in Torry, who have made up posters with the slogan: “It’s not a race, leave some space”.

Katie Fyfe, 11, and Adrian O’Brien-Gilbert, 12, said the pupils put on a performance during the assembly acting out a dangerous traffic scenario.

They took on the roles of good cars and bad cars with the latter parking on the yellow zig zag lines and causing a collision.

Pupils and parents at Walker Road School are fighting to improve road safety in the area. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

The young Torry safety campaigners have also met with the parent council to discuss what they can do to stop cars parking directly outside the building entrances.

Together, they came up with the idea of tying ribbons to the school gates to show parents and other drivers how many children’s lives are at risk.

Alongside the eye-catching posters, they hope the ribbons will deter people from parking on the yellow zig zag lines.

Pupils and parents ‘joining forces’

The school’s road safety campaign has been a joint effort between the pupils and the parent council.

Despite the two school entrances being placed on busy roads, Walker Road has been told it is not eligible for a traffic patroller or a zebra crossing – even though the other primary in the area has both.

These issues arose after the death of much-loved lollipop lady, June McCombie, in October 2021.

The parent council has said it has contacted the council, local MPs and the police but every attempt comes to “a full stop”.

The demonstration at the gates also includes colourful posters. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Parent council member Tarra Donald, who has two children at the school, said: “It’s a beautiful community that joins forces when it needs to.

“It’s brilliant getting the kids involved as it’s all for their safety. All the parents feel it, so we are trying to do our part to help.

“The kids and the parents struggle to see when they’re trying to cross – it’s extremely dangerous. I live on this street and see it all the time. We’ve even been coming out ourselves to ask people to move off of the zig zags.

“We lost June last year, who was beloved by all, and there’s been no replacement. Our kids have nothing. It seems very unfair and quite targeted.”

‘Creating a powerful image’

As residents are able to park on both sides of the road, drivers will often have to pull in to let oncoming traffic pass.

The parents said the bus stops along the street are also a concern.

Head teacher Emily Story added: “Our parent council has been concerned about the safety of our pupils due to families parking on the zig zag lines and cars speeding near the school.

Each class has their own colour of ribbon. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

“They have been working collaboratively with local councillors and the school to find solutions. Planned with our pupils and parent council, we have had a focus in school this week on road safety with tasks supporting our pupils understanding of keeping safe on busy roads.

“We have had a whole school assembly to celebrate this learning and at then each pupil tied a ribbon to the railings of the school entrances.

“It is hoped that this will create a powerful image to our parents as each ribbon will represent the life of a pupil in our school which could be impacted if they are parking on the zig zags.”

Aberdeen City Council has said it will be encouraging a 20mph speed limit on the roads outside the school.

Powerful images of ribbons at the Walker Road gates

Max MacKenzie, 11, Adrian O’Brien-Gilbert, 12, Julia Radziecka, 11, Rae-Anne McGinley, 12, Sophie Gilmore, 11, Katie Fyfe, 11, and Maria Meshkovskaya, 11. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
The posters let motorists know that one ribbon represents one pupil. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
The pupils hope the posters and ribbons will deter drivers from parking on the zig zag lines. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

