‘It’s not a race, leave some space’: Walker Road pupils in Aberdeen tie ribbons to gates to show how many lives at risk at school gates

Pupils at an Aberdeen primary have tied one ribbon to represent the life of every student as part of a campaign to help to improve road safety outside their school.

Road safety has been the focus for classes at Walker Road Primary School in Torry, who have made up posters with the slogan: “It’s not a race, leave some space”.

Katie Fyfe, 11, and Adrian O’Brien-Gilbert, 12, said the pupils put on a performance during the assembly acting out a dangerous traffic scenario.

They took on the roles of good cars and bad cars with the latter parking on the yellow zig zag lines and causing a collision.

The young Torry safety campaigners have also met with the parent council to discuss what they can do to stop cars parking directly outside the building entrances.

Together, they came up with the idea of tying ribbons to the school gates to show parents and other drivers how many children’s lives are at risk.

Alongside the eye-catching posters, they hope the ribbons will deter people from parking on the yellow zig zag lines.

Pupils and parents ‘joining forces’

The school’s road safety campaign has been a joint effort between the pupils and the parent council.

Despite the two school entrances being placed on busy roads, Walker Road has been told it is not eligible for a traffic patroller or a zebra crossing – even though the other primary in the area has both.

These issues arose after the death of much-loved lollipop lady, June McCombie, in October 2021.

The parent council has said it has contacted the council, local MPs and the police but every attempt comes to “a full stop”.

Parent council member Tarra Donald, who has two children at the school, said: “It’s a beautiful community that joins forces when it needs to.

“It’s brilliant getting the kids involved as it’s all for their safety. All the parents feel it, so we are trying to do our part to help.

“The kids and the parents struggle to see when they’re trying to cross – it’s extremely dangerous. I live on this street and see it all the time. We’ve even been coming out ourselves to ask people to move off of the zig zags.

“We lost June last year, who was beloved by all, and there’s been no replacement. Our kids have nothing. It seems very unfair and quite targeted.”

‘Creating a powerful image’

As residents are able to park on both sides of the road, drivers will often have to pull in to let oncoming traffic pass.

The parents said the bus stops along the street are also a concern.

Head teacher Emily Story added: “Our parent council has been concerned about the safety of our pupils due to families parking on the zig zag lines and cars speeding near the school.

“They have been working collaboratively with local councillors and the school to find solutions. Planned with our pupils and parent council, we have had a focus in school this week on road safety with tasks supporting our pupils understanding of keeping safe on busy roads.

“We have had a whole school assembly to celebrate this learning and at then each pupil tied a ribbon to the railings of the school entrances.

“It is hoped that this will create a powerful image to our parents as each ribbon will represent the life of a pupil in our school which could be impacted if they are parking on the zig zags.”

Aberdeen City Council has said it will be encouraging a 20mph speed limit on the roads outside the school.

Powerful images of ribbons at the Walker Road gates