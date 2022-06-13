Aberdeen City Council accused of ‘consistently’ advertising jobs below real living wage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council has been accused of advertising jobs which do not pay the real living wage.

GMB Aberdeen has claimed the council “consistently” advertises jobs which pay below £9.90 per hour despite being a Living Wage Foundation (LWF) employer.

In November, the real living wage was increased by 40p based on what people in the UK need to live.

Stephen Massey, GMB Scotland regional officer, said they are “concerned” that the council is not living up to their “charted standard”.

The trade union has highlighted “unacceptable” job posts for children’s escorts and cleaning keyholders which state a £9.78 hourly rate of pay.

Mr Massey said: “Aberdeen City Council are happy to promote their affiliation and use the relevant LWF logo, but they are failing consistently to provide the uplift to the lowest paid workers on time during this national cost of living crisis.

“LWF has recognised the need to bring forward this year’s uplift to September as they understand the urgency of this additional income.

“To date we have received no agreement from Aberdeen City Council that this will be included in the pay packets of council workers from October onwards. Our fear is that members will be waiting until April 2023 to see this uplift implemented.”

‘Adjustments have been made’

GMB Aberdeen said the additional £230 to make up the real living wage is “desperately needed” as household bills, rent and food prices continue to rise.

The union is now calling on the new council administration to “make this payment on time and help those most in need”.

In response, Aberdeen City Council has said adjustments have been made and pay has been backdated.

A spokeswoman said: “As trade union colleagues are aware, the real living wage is calculated and a new rate announced each November.

“Accredited employers are given a six-month window to implement the increase. As previously confirmed with all trade union colleagues, we are pleased to confirm that adjustments have now been made and pay backdated, to April 1 2022, in line with local government pay award dates.

“Living Wage Scotland have confirmed that this is an acceptable way of implementing the rate and is in line with Aberdeen City Council’s accreditation.”