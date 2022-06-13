Aberdeen City Council accused of ‘consistently’ advertising jobs below real living wage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen City Council accused of ‘consistently’ advertising jobs below real living wage

By Ellie Milne
June 13, 2022, 5:07 pm
GMB Aberdeen has said the council is advertising jobs which do not pay the real living wage of £9.90 per hour. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.
Aberdeen City Council has been accused of advertising jobs which do not pay the real living wage.

GMB Aberdeen has claimed the council “consistently” advertises jobs which pay below £9.90 per hour despite being a Living Wage Foundation (LWF) employer.

In November, the real living wage was increased by 40p based on what people in the UK need to live.

Stephen Massey, GMB Scotland regional officer, said they are “concerned” that the council is not living up to their “charted standard”.

The trade union has highlighted “unacceptable” job posts for children’s escorts and cleaning keyholders which state a £9.78 hourly rate of pay.

Mr Massey said: “Aberdeen City Council are happy to promote their affiliation and use the relevant LWF logo, but they are failing consistently to provide the uplift to the lowest paid workers on time during this national cost of living crisis.

LWF has recognised the need to bring forward this year’s uplift to September as they understand the urgency of this additional income.

“To date we have received no agreement from Aberdeen City Council that this will be included in the pay packets of council workers from October onwards. Our fear is that members will be waiting until April 2023 to see this uplift implemented.”

GMB Aberdeen has said the real living wage is “desperately needed” during the cost of living crisis. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

‘Adjustments have been made’

GMB Aberdeen said the additional £230 to make up the real living wage is “desperately needed” as household bills, rent and food prices continue to rise.

The union is now calling on the new council administration to “make this payment on time and help those most in need”.

In response, Aberdeen City Council has said adjustments have been made and pay has been backdated.

A spokeswoman said: “As trade union colleagues are aware, the real living wage is calculated and a new rate announced each November.

“Accredited employers are given a six-month window to implement the increase. As previously confirmed with all trade union colleagues, we are pleased to confirm that adjustments have now been made and pay backdated, to April 1 2022, in line with local government pay award dates.

“Living Wage Scotland have confirmed that this is an acceptable way of implementing the rate and is in line with Aberdeen City Council’s accreditation.”

