Two cars involved in crash on Albyn Place By Ellie Milne June 10, 2022, 10:08 pm Officers are at the scene of the crash. Two cars have been involved in a crash in Aberdeen city centre. Police were called to Albyn Place at around 9pm on Friday following reports of the collision. Officers remain at the scene. A police spokesman said there does not appear to be any injuries. More to follow.