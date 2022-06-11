Battle of the Badges: Police claim victory over fire in Archie football match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Battle of the Badges: Police claim victory over fire in Archie football match

By Louise Glen
June 11, 2022, 7:53 pm Updated: June 12, 2022, 12:18 pm
Team Archie are the real winners of the Battle of the Badges. Picture by the Archie Foundation
Team Archie are the real winners of the Battle of the Badges. Picture by the Archie Foundation

Police officers and firefighters went head-to-head for an annual charity football match at the weekend.

The stands at Balmoral Stadium were packed as supporters cheered on the teams taking part in The Archie Foundation’s Battle of the Badges on Saturday.

It was a three-nil win for Team Police – a third in a hat-trick of wins for the boys in blue.

More than £15,000 was raised.

But while the coppers may have lifted the trophy, the real stars of the day were the mascots who have come through so much to take part in the fundraiser.

Mascots are the stars of the show

All of the mascots at this year’s event have been supported by The Archie Foundation at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital or Dr Gray’s in Elgin.

Luca Youngson wanted to be part of the day to help raise money for the charity that has helped him so much.

The 15-year-old was a keen footballer himself until being diagnosed with an untreatable brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) after suffering an ischemic stroke.

This means the veins and arteries in his brain are tangled which disrupts the blood flow in his head.

Battle of the Badges: The two teams and their mascots line up ahead of the game. Pictures by The Archie Foundation.

Helped us more than they know

His mum said: “Luca had brain surgery last year in Great Ormond Street to try to prevent another stroke.

“Sadly, we had just lost my dad four days prior to surgery and The Archie Foundation helped us more than they’ll ever know.

“When Luca heard about the match and mascot opportunity, he was so excited. Before his diagnosis he loved football but his AVM now prevents him from being able to play.

Luca Youngson was delighted to be a mascot at The Battle of the Badges. Submitted by Archie Foundation

“A huge devastation to him. So, he felt this would be the perfect way to be part of the game and raise money for an amazing charity close to our hearts.”

Paula Cormack, chief executive of Archie, said: “It has been a fantastic turnout today with a full stadium and it is wonderful to see all of our mascots really enjoying the day.

“We are so grateful to everyone who supported the event and we’re really looking forward to 2023.”

Team Police lifted the Battle of the Badges Trophy. Picture by the Archie Foundation.

‘Better team on the day’

Team Fire captain, fire service watch commander Matthew Cowe, said: “To see everyone back again, in a full stadium is absolutely fantastic.

“Congratulations to Team Police, they were the better team on the day. We look forward to bringing it back next year.”

Team Police captain, Constable Ryan Rozanski said: “We are delighted to have won the match today and we’d also like to give a big thank you to all of our great mascots.”

The police celebrate their victory. Picture by The Archie Foundation.

Fire service area commander Chay Ewing, said: “There are no winners or losers here, at the end of the day it’s all for such an amazing cause – The Archie Foundation.

“Big well done to Team Police and we are glad the mascots have had a wonderful day.”

