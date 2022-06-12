Stonehaven lifeboat picks up mum and two children after dinghy capsizes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lifeboat crews were called out to help a mother and two young children after their dinghy capsized near Stonehaven.

RNLI Stonehaven was scrambled after the dinghy, which was out as part of a sailing club meet, capsized at about 10.30am today.

Once the team arrived at the scene just south of Stonehaven, they found the mother and children had been picked up by a passing yacht.

They were then all transferred to the lifeboat.

An Aberdeen Coastguard spokesman said: “The stand-by rescue craft for the sailing club was on scene along with Stonehaven lifeboat that we launched.

“All three persons were recovered, taken to shore, checked over by the ambulance, and everyone was fine.”

Crews were stood down by 11.30am.