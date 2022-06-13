The best of YOUR photos from this year’s Nuart festival in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of people have flocked into Aberdeen to take in some of the latest street art pieces for Nuart.

The festival is all about inspiring people to see art in the everyday.

We have selected a few of the posts on social media that show how people have been getting involved with art.

Caroline Hood told her Twitter followers she was enjoying finding lovely things in the strangest of places.

She noticed this bathing belle having a moment in the sun in the city centre.

Thank you everyone who took part in our Street Collage Workshop with Miss Printed & Rhed Fawell!

Here’s one made by Niall McLaughlin. If you attended a workshop and want your work featured on our website then send them to jon@nuartaberdeen.co.uk along with your name 💜 pic.twitter.com/zV6l16orPL — Nuart Aberdeen (@nuartaberdeen) June 10, 2022

A street collage poster showed what you can make with items that are around the house – and just how powerful that can be.

“This City Needs A Soul” made from newspapers and magazines, was highlighted by Nuart Aberdeen. Made by Niall McLaughlin the collage is one of many that will be used on the Nuart Aberdeen website.

Kirstie Waterson was all rainbows and bubbles as she enjoyed Nuart with little ones.

Face painting is an art form when it brings so much fun to Marischal College.

Walking tours of the city attracted large crowds as seen by Terry Charleton.

Expert guides promised a “walking experience unlike any other”.

The walks were a chance to take in the new pieces produced during Nuart Aberdeen 2022, along with smaller, hidden art treasures.

Also on show, were well-known works from previous Nuart editions, and hear the talking points behind this year’s festival.

If you missed the weekend’s walk, do not fret, Nuart Aberdeen will be running weekly Summer Street Art Tours covering two new routes, east end and west end, that take in works from this year and previous years’ artists.

Our congratulations to everyone that's been involved with @NuartAberdeen 2022 – it's true that our city has the best street art festival in the world! #NUART https://t.co/5T7Wch2Fuf — Aberdeen Labour (@AberdeenLabour) June 12, 2022

Aberdeen Labour praised everyone involved with the project saying: “It’s true that our city has the best street art festival in the world.”

Of course it was back to black for THAT wall in the city centre.

With one of the most photographed over the last few days – it seems to be the wall on Langstane Place is a form of anticipation, of raising the stakes and of finding out just how art is moveable, changeable and a thing of wonder.

Torrential downpour and guys still up in cherry pickers painting #Nuart — Graham Goodbrand 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇪 (@GOOBY1983) June 10, 2022

Some tweets even showed the tenacity of Nuart’s artists to get the job done.

The hard work of everyone involved didn’t go unnoticed. As Graham Goodbrand said: “Torrential downpour and guys still up in cherry pickers painting.”

