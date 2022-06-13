The best of YOUR photos from this year’s Nuart festival in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The best of YOUR photos from this year’s Nuart festival in Aberdeen

By Louise Glen
June 13, 2022, 8:31 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 11:59 am
nuart aberdeen 2022
Slim Safont also travelled to Aberdeen to be part of Nuart 2022.

Thousands of people have flocked into Aberdeen to take in some of the latest street art pieces for Nuart.

The festival is all about inspiring people to see art in the everyday.

We have selected a few of the posts on social media that show how people have been getting involved with art.

Let us know what your favourites have been so far in the comments below.

Caroline Hood told her Twitter followers she was enjoying finding lovely things in the strangest of places.

She noticed this bathing belle having a moment in the sun in the city centre.

A street collage poster showed what you can make with items that are around the house – and just how powerful that can be.

“This City Needs A Soul” made from newspapers and magazines, was highlighted by Nuart Aberdeen. Made by Niall McLaughlin the collage is one of many that will be used on the Nuart Aberdeen website.

Kirstie Waterson was all rainbows and bubbles as she enjoyed Nuart with little ones.

Face painting is an art form when it brings so much fun to Marischal College.

Walking tours of the city attracted large crowds as seen by Terry Charleton.

Expert guides promised a “walking experience unlike any other”.

The walks were a chance to take in the new pieces produced during Nuart Aberdeen 2022, along with smaller, hidden art treasures.

Also on show, were well-known works from previous Nuart editions, and hear the talking points behind this year’s festival.

If you missed the weekend’s walk, do not fret, Nuart Aberdeen will be running weekly Summer Street Art Tours covering two new routes, east end and west end, that take in works from this year and previous years’ artists.

Aberdeen Labour praised everyone involved with the project saying: “It’s true that our city has the best street art festival in the world.”

Of course it was back to black for THAT wall in the city centre.

With one of the most photographed over the last few days – it seems to be the wall on Langstane Place is a form of anticipation, of raising the stakes and of finding out just how art is moveable, changeable and a thing of wonder.

Some tweets even showed the tenacity of Nuart’s artists to get the job done.

The hard work of everyone involved didn’t go unnoticed. As Graham Goodbrand said: “Torrential downpour and guys still up in cherry pickers painting.”

We would love to share more of your stories about Nuart Aberdeen send us your social media links to livenews@ajl.co.uk

Everything you need to know about this year’s Nuart festival

