Aberdeen’s oldest music festival returns for its 99th year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s oldest music festival returns this week.

The Aberdeen and North East Scotland Music and Drama Festival kicks off tomorrow, for its 99th year.

Organisers are delighted to be returning to in-person events after a two-year virtual spell as a result of the pandemic.

Musicians of all ages will compete and take classes, with more than 800 entries submitted.

There will also be choral performances at the Music Hall.

Since the festival started in 1909 with a visit from Sir Edward Elgar it has continued to entertain audiences from the north-east, only stopping during the world wars.

The festival will also have renowned soprano Lisa Milne giving vocal classes and outstanding fiddler and composer Adam Sutherland giving a composition workshop on traditional music.

A special moment for life

Janette Hall, the festival director said: “We have a proud tradition of Aberdonians progressing from the festival to a professional career in the arts.

“But for most, the memory of singing on the stage of the Music Hall with the school choir or playing the violin in a church hall has been a special moment they have remembered for life.”

Famous faces that have attended in the past include Annie Lennox and Dame Evelyn Glennie.

The festival will culminate with a grand finale on Friday, with the best competitors from throughout the week going up against each other. Audiences can look forward to a selection of instrumental and vocal music.

For more information about the event or to buy tickets, visit here.