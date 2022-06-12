Aberdeen’s oldest music festival returns for its 99th year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s oldest music festival returns for its 99th year

By Cameron Roy
June 12, 2022, 5:41 pm Updated: June 12, 2022, 6:03 pm
Aberdeen's Oldest Music Festival will be going ahead this week. Supplied by Janette Hall.
Aberdeen's Oldest Music Festival will be going ahead this week. Supplied by Janette Hall.

Aberdeen’s oldest music festival returns this week.

The Aberdeen and North East Scotland Music and Drama Festival kicks off tomorrow, for its 99th year.

Organisers are delighted to be returning to in-person events after a two-year virtual spell as a result of the pandemic.

Musicians of all ages will compete and take classes, with more than 800 entries submitted.

There will also be choral performances at the Music Hall.

Since the festival started in 1909 with a visit from Sir Edward Elgar it has continued to entertain audiences from the north-east, only stopping during the world wars.

Joseph Auchie is preparing for the competitions this week. Supplied by Janette Hall.

The festival will also have renowned soprano Lisa Milne giving vocal classes and outstanding fiddler and composer Adam Sutherland giving a composition workshop on traditional music.

A special moment for life

Janette Hall, the festival director said: “We have a proud tradition of Aberdonians progressing from the festival to a professional career in the arts.

“But for most, the memory of singing on the stage of the Music Hall with the school choir or playing the violin in a church hall has been a special moment they have remembered for life.”

Famous faces that have attended in the past include Annie Lennox and Dame Evelyn Glennie.

Annie Lennox has attended the festival in the past. Photo by Sundholm Magnus/Action Press/Shutterstock.

The festival will culminate with a grand finale on Friday, with the best competitors from throughout the week going up against each other. Audiences can look forward to a selection of instrumental and vocal music.

For more information about the event or to buy tickets, visit here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]