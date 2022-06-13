Buses to return to pedestrianised section of Union Street by end of month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Buses to return to pedestrianised section of Union Street by end of month

By Ellie Milne
June 13, 2022, 2:38 pm Updated: June 13, 2022, 4:26 pm
Union Street, closed off from the Market Street bus gate up to Bridge Street.
Buses will soon be able to return to the section of Union Street between Market Street and Bridge Street/Union Terrace. Photo: Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

Buses will return to the main stretch of Aberdeen’s Union Street within weeks, it has been confirmed.

Union Street will reopen to buses between Market Street and Bridge Street before the end of the month.

It will be the first time in two years – when Spaces for People was brought in – that buses will be able to use that section of the Granite Mile.

Councillors agreed to reinstate the buses in February, and a new traffic order permitting it will come into force from June 21.

Final preparations, such as repainting road markings, are now under way while Stagecoach and First get ready to announce service details.

The order states bus services will once again be able to use the currently pedestrianised section of Union Street and its bus stops from Market Street, to Bridge Street and Union Terrace.

Peter Knight, managing director of Stagecoach Bluebird, said: “After almost two years of diverted bus routes within Aberdeen city centre as a result of social distancing measures, we are pleased that services will shortly be able to return to the central section of Union Street.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience during this time. We look forward to working closely with Aberdeen City Council and other stakeholders to understand how the revised layout and bus gates will work in practice, as well as the further development of the longer-term plans for the city centre.”

Buses on Union Street
Buses will be able to return to the middle section of Union Street for the first time in two years. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

Duncan Cameron, managing director of First Bus Scotland, added: “We welcome the reopening of Union Street for bus traffic. This change will allow us to speed up journeys and improve accessibility to city centre for bus users across Aberdeen.”

What does the traffic order mean for other vehicles?

Only buses and bikes will be able to use the the section of Union Street as a through-route after June 21.

Two new bus gates will be established on Union Street, including one at the junction with Market Street and another at the junction with Bridge Street and Union Terrace.

A Pedestrian and Cycle Zone will also be established in the Belmont Quarter, covering Back Wynd, Belmont Street, Little Belmont Street and Gaelic Lane.

Blue badge parking and traffic management restrictions will also be set up in the area, with a section of Little Belmont Street to be closed to motor vehicles.

Vehicle loading and servicing of properties will be permitted between 4.30pm and 11am in the Belmont Quarter.

Access to Union Street for the purpose of loading or servicing will be permitted between 4.30pm and 11am, and entry will be via Back Wynd.

The order states traffic on Union Street will be unable to turn right onto Diamond Street.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]