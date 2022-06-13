Buses to return to pedestrianised section of Union Street by end of month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buses will return to the main stretch of Aberdeen’s Union Street within weeks, it has been confirmed.

Union Street will reopen to buses between Market Street and Bridge Street before the end of the month.

It will be the first time in two years – when Spaces for People was brought in – that buses will be able to use that section of the Granite Mile.

Councillors agreed to reinstate the buses in February, and a new traffic order permitting it will come into force from June 21.

Final preparations, such as repainting road markings, are now under way while Stagecoach and First get ready to announce service details.

The order states bus services will once again be able to use the currently pedestrianised section of Union Street and its bus stops from Market Street, to Bridge Street and Union Terrace.

Peter Knight, managing director of Stagecoach Bluebird, said: “After almost two years of diverted bus routes within Aberdeen city centre as a result of social distancing measures, we are pleased that services will shortly be able to return to the central section of Union Street.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience during this time. We look forward to working closely with Aberdeen City Council and other stakeholders to understand how the revised layout and bus gates will work in practice, as well as the further development of the longer-term plans for the city centre.”

Duncan Cameron, managing director of First Bus Scotland, added: “We welcome the reopening of Union Street for bus traffic. This change will allow us to speed up journeys and improve accessibility to city centre for bus users across Aberdeen.”

What does the traffic order mean for other vehicles?

Only buses and bikes will be able to use the the section of Union Street as a through-route after June 21.

Two new bus gates will be established on Union Street, including one at the junction with Market Street and another at the junction with Bridge Street and Union Terrace.

A Pedestrian and Cycle Zone will also be established in the Belmont Quarter, covering Back Wynd, Belmont Street, Little Belmont Street and Gaelic Lane.

Blue badge parking and traffic management restrictions will also be set up in the area, with a section of Little Belmont Street to be closed to motor vehicles.

Vehicle loading and servicing of properties will be permitted between 4.30pm and 11am in the Belmont Quarter.

Access to Union Street for the purpose of loading or servicing will be permitted between 4.30pm and 11am, and entry will be via Back Wynd.

The order states traffic on Union Street will be unable to turn right onto Diamond Street.