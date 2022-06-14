Midnight Runway Run to return to Aberdeen Airport after two-year absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midnight Runway Run to return to Aberdeen Airport after two-year absence

By Ross Hempseed
June 14, 2022, 11:12 am Updated: June 14, 2022, 6:11 pm
Aberdeen Runway Run was last held in 2019
Aberdeen Runway Run was last held in 2019. Picture by Abermedia/Michal Wachucik.

Aberdeen Airport’s runway will make way for people rather than planes as runners participate in a 2.2-mile charity run.

The Runway Run, which returns following a two-year absence, will take place at midnight on September 3.

The runway at Aberdeen Airport is one of the most protected strips of tarmac in the north-east, so opening it up to people presents them with a unique challenge.

Last held in 2019 before the pandemic, more than 300 runners took to the runway to raise funds for charity.

The event is being staged by Aberdeen International Airport in partnership with CHC Helicopters.

The runway measures a total distance of 6,407ft, with runners expected to complete two full-lengths.

The current record stands at 13mins and 9secs for women and 11mins 14secs for men.

‘We know runners are ready to go for this unique event’

CHC Helicopter Captain Ryan Broadhurst organises the event with the airport’s operations team.

He said: “Returning to Aberdeen International Airport for a third year for the Runway Run is fantastic.

“Working with the airport team to coordinate the challenge and bring 300 runners onto the runway for charity is really special.

Aberdeen International Airport runway
Aberdeen International Airport runway. Picture by Darrell Benns.

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to everyone who engaged with us last year and look forward to welcoming everyone back for another race on the runway this summer.”

Aberdeen International Airports chosen charities We Too! and Kayleigh’s Wee Stars will benefit from funds raised, along with Friends of Anchor.

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport said: “We were disappointed we had to cancel the event in 2020, but we know runners are ready to go for this unique event.

“We’re delighted to open up our runway to our runners once more and look forward to working in partnership with CHC Helicopter to raise essential funds for worthy causes.”

In addition, Inverness Airport will also stage their own Run the Runway event on August 27, raising funds for Maggie’s Highlands.

