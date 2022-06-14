Midnight Runway Run to return to Aberdeen Airport after two-year absence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Airport’s runway will make way for people rather than planes as runners participate in a 2.2-mile charity run.

The Runway Run, which returns following a two-year absence, will take place at midnight on September 3.

The runway at Aberdeen Airport is one of the most protected strips of tarmac in the north-east, so opening it up to people presents them with a unique challenge.

Last held in 2019 before the pandemic, more than 300 runners took to the runway to raise funds for charity.

The event is being staged by Aberdeen International Airport in partnership with CHC Helicopters.

The runway measures a total distance of 6,407ft, with runners expected to complete two full-lengths.

The current record stands at 13mins and 9secs for women and 11mins 14secs for men.

‘We know runners are ready to go for this unique event’

CHC Helicopter Captain Ryan Broadhurst organises the event with the airport’s operations team.

He said: “Returning to Aberdeen International Airport for a third year for the Runway Run is fantastic.

“Working with the airport team to coordinate the challenge and bring 300 runners onto the runway for charity is really special.

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to everyone who engaged with us last year and look forward to welcoming everyone back for another race on the runway this summer.”

Aberdeen International Airports chosen charities We Too! and Kayleigh’s Wee Stars will benefit from funds raised, along with Friends of Anchor.

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport said: “We were disappointed we had to cancel the event in 2020, but we know runners are ready to go for this unique event.

“We’re delighted to open up our runway to our runners once more and look forward to working in partnership with CHC Helicopter to raise essential funds for worthy causes.”

In addition, Inverness Airport will also stage their own Run the Runway event on August 27, raising funds for Maggie’s Highlands.

It's back! This year's Run the Runway event will take place on Saturday 27 August. Sign up now for this special midnight event, raising money for @maggieshlands Find out more https://t.co/Z7Kc5QEUUj pic.twitter.com/hPfAyMjOkA — Inverness Airport (@INVAirport) June 14, 2022