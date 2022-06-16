Duthie Park spot eyed for £100,000 statue of Aberdeen’s Nobel prize winning insulin co-discoverer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Duthie Park spot eyed for £100,000 statue of Aberdeen’s Nobel prize winning insulin co-discoverer

By Alastair Gossip
June 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 16, 2022, 7:55 am
An artistic impression of the JJR Macleod statue planned for Duthie Park, in place in the preferred location being put to councillors on Tuesday. Picture by Mhorvan Park/DCT Media and Aberdeen City Council.
An artistic impression of the JJR Macleod statue planned for Duthie Park, in place in the preferred location being put to councillors on Tuesday. Picture by Mhorvan Park/DCT Media and Aberdeen City Council.

A leafy perch for a £100,000 statue honouring an Aberdeen man who co-discovered insulin could be picked in one of the city’s most-loved parks next week.

John JR Macleod jointly received the 1923 Nobel Prize for physiology or medicine.

He was recognised for his part in working to isolate the sugar-regulating hormone, crucial in the treatment of diabetes.

Now, 100 years since it was first used, the professor could be immortalised with a bronze cast sculpture.

The JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society has earmarked a spot by trees to the north-west of Duthie Park, overlooking the common green.

It would only be a short walk from the professor’s grave in Allenvale Cemetery.

The grave of JJR Macleod in Allenvale Cemetery in Aberdeen, a short walk from Duthie Park. His grave is market with the serpent-entwined Rod of Asclepius, a Greek symbol for healing and medicine. Picture by Alastair Gossip/DCT Media.
The grave of JJR Macleod in Allenvale Cemetery in Aberdeen, a short walk from Duthie Park. His grave is market with the serpent-entwined Rod of Asclepius, a Greek symbol for healing and medicine. Picture by Alastair Gossip/DCT Media.

His father, a minister, moved his family to Rosemount Place in the city when John was seven-years-old.

Leading Scots artist picked for JJR Macleod statue in Duthie Park

Scottish sculptor John McKenna has been commissioned for the project, which is not expected to cost the public a penny.

The Bon Scott statue in Kirriemuir. Picture by Kris Miller/DCT Media.
The Bon Scott statue in Kirriemuir. Picture by Kris Miller/DCT Media.

His previous works include the statue of AC/DC frontman Bon Scott in Kirriemuir.

He also sculpted the figures of Celtic greats Jock Stein and Billy McNeil outside Parkhead and the giant shipbuilders of Port Glasgow.

His latest design shows a seated Prof Macleod on a bench, gazing over the park.

A newspaper by his side will bear the headline: “Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded to co-discoverers of insulin”.

There would also be a bronze plaque with key details about the researcher.

His work on a team at Toronto University changed Type 1 diabetes from a deadly disease to a manageable condition.

It will be sat upon a terrace of Aberdeen granite, bearing names of sponsors who contributed towards the hefty funding target.

So far, around £10,000 of the required £100,000 has been pledged.

Councillors to vote on JJR Macleod statue placement

If the preferred location in Duthie Park is approved on Tuesday, the statue could be in place next summer.

The potential view from Macleod's Bench, as campaigners have called the planned monument. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
The potential view from Macleod’s Bench, as campaigners have called the planned monument. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

That would be in time to mark the centenary of the scientist’s Nobel Prize.

Statue chance to give JJR Macleod’s scientific legacy ‘the global acclaim it so rightfully deserves’

After a bitter row with colleagues over credit for the insulin discovery, Prof Macleod returned to Aberdeen University, and became dean of the medical faculty.

His rivals smeared his name, trying to diminish his contribution to the acclaimed work.

100 years of insulin: The Aberdeen ‘hero’ who co-discovered the diabetes treatment whose work is almost forgotten

The former Aberdeen Grammar schoolboy did not gain full recognition for his work until long after his death in 1935.

For John Otto, the founder and chairman of the JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society, the memorial would realise a long-held dream to set the record straight.

JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society founder John Otto.
JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society founder John Otto.

The 57-year-old, who has lived with Type 1 diabates since he was nine, told The P&J:  “Over the past century, tens of millions of people with Type 1 diabetes around the world owe their very existence to the miracle drug insulin, the origins of which can be traced back right here to the city of Aberdeen, where John Macleod’s career in medicine began.

“Despite being jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for his work in 1923, Macleod’s name was largely airbrushed from history during his lifetime.

“It is my sincere hope that this project will give Macleod’s scientific legacy – and the city of Aberdeen – the global acclaim it so rightfully deserves.”

Prof Macleod already features in the Hall of Heroes at Provost Skene’s House, while a clinic bears his name at Foresterhill.

Calls have been made to make much more of Aberdeen’s “goldmine” of medical history, including ideas for a museum in part of Woolmanhill Hospital.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]